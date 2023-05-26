Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Breaks Longevity Record With 61st Week on Pop Airplay Chart

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” makes history on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, adding an unprecedented 61st week on the survey (dated June 3).

The song, on Erskine/Columbia Records, debuted on the April 9, 2022-dated tally and spent seven weeks at No. 1 last May-July. It ranks at No. 15 on the latest list.

The track breaks out of a tie with The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the longest Pop Airplay stay.

Here’s a rundown of the songs that have charted on Pop Airplay the longest, over the ranking’s 30-year-plus history.

Most Weeks on Pop Airplay, Title, Artist(s), Peak Pos./Date:

61, “As It Was,” Harry Styles, No. 1 (seven weeks), beginning May 21, 2022

60, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 (six), April 18, 2020

54, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, No. 1 (two), Jan. 29, 2022

48, “Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, No. 1 (13), Sept. 4, 2021

47, “Before You Go,” Lewis Capaldi, No. 1 (one), Sept. 26, 2020

45, “Thats What I Want,” Lil Nas X, No. 1 (four), Feb. 19, 2022

45, “Adore You,” Harry Styles, No. 1 (one), April 11, 2020

45, “Circles,” Post Malone, No. 1 (10), Nov. 16, 2019

45, “Eastside,” benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid, No. 1 (one), March 2, 2019

45, “Love Lies,” Khalid & Normani, No. 1 (two), Sept. 22, 2018

45, “New Rules,” Dua Lipa, No. 1 (four), Feb. 3, 2018

“As It Was” was released as the lead single from Styles’ third album, Harry’s House – and remains on Pop Airplay as the set’s fourth entry on the chart, “Satellite,” holds at its No. 37 high in its second week on the survey. Meanwhile, “As It Was” has outlasted two follow-up radio singles from the album on the chart: “Late Night Talking” led for a week last September and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” reached No. 9 in October.

On the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100, “As It Was” spent 15 weeks at No. 1, the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history.

“As It Was” has drawn 4.1 billion in all-format radio audience and 842.5 million official on-demand streams and sold 220,000 downloads in the United States (through May 18), according to Luminate.

All charts dated June 3 will update on Billboard.com on Wednesday, May 31 (a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday Monday, May 29).