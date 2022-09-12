Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Rule Billboard Global Charts

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds for a record-extending 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” spends a third week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” blasts to the top 10 of both Global tallies; Manuel Turizo‘s “La Bachata” hits the Global 200’s top 10; and Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” reaches the top 10 on Global Excl. U.S.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As It Was’ Back Atop Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rises from No. 2 for a record-padding 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 60.8 million streams (up 2%) and 8,000 downloads (down 10%) worldwide in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week.

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” drops to No. 2 after spending its first two weeks on the Global 200 at No. 1; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” holds at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” is steady at No. 4, following four weeks at the summit; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” repeats at No. 5, after hitting No. 4.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” bounds 19-6 in its second week on the Global 200, up 59% to 36.9 million streams and 4% to 23,000 sold worldwide. The song interpolates Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” which hit No. 6 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 in 2000. Guetta, from France, and the Brooklyn-born Rexha (of Albanian descent) each earn their first Global 200 top 10 since the chart began.

Plus, Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” lifts 11-10 on the Global 200, led by its 5% gain to 47.5 million streams worldwide. The Colombian singer lands his first top 10 on the tally, while the song concurrently holds at its No. 6 high on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (43.3 million streams outside the U.S., up 5%).

‘Pink Venom’ Leads Global Excl. U.S. for Third Week

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” rules the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third week, encompassing its entire run on the ranking so far. The South Korean group’s second No. 1 (after “Lovesick Girls,” in October 2020) drew 69.2 million streams (down 30%) and sold 3,000 (down 39%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week.

Nos. 2 through 4 on Global Excl. U.S. all hold in place from a week earlier: Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” at No. 2, following five weeks at No. 1; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 3, following a record 13 weeks on top; and Rosalía’s “Despechá” at No. 4, after reaching No. 3.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” surges 17-5 in its second week on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, up 63% to 29.4 million streams and 3% to 13,000 sold outside the U.S. As on the Global 200, Guetta and Rexha each achieve their first Global Excl. U.S. top 10 since the list launched.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” jumps 15-10, up 11% to 33.5 million streams and 8% to 1,000 sold outside the U.S. Brown posts his first top 10 on the chart with the song, originally released on the expanded version of his 2019 album Indigo, which debuted as the Virginia native’s third No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 that July. More recently, the song’s profile has swelled thanks to TikTok, with the track having been used in over 360,000 clips on the platform. (TikTok activity does not presently contribute directly to Billboard‘s charts.)

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Sept. 17, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Sept. 13). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.