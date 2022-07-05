Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Back Atop Billboard Hot 100, Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Top 10

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds from No. 2 for an eighth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges from No. 15 to No. 7 on the Hot 100, following its first full week of tracking, marking her milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated July 9, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (July 6, a day later than usual due to the July 4 holiday in the U.S. yesterday). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“As It Was,” released on Erskine/Columbia Records, tallied 77.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%), 18.6 million streams (down 10%) and 5,000 downloads sold (down 14%) in the June 24-30 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track dips 2-3 after four weeks atop the Radio Songs chart; rises 9-7 on Streaming Songs after two weeks at the summit; and drops 7-8 on Digital Song Sales, following a week in charge.

Notably, “As it Was” scores its record-tying fourth distinct stay atop the Hot 100, after it debuted at No. 1 on the April 16 chart; led again on April 30 and May 7; and added four more weeks on top on the charts dated June 4, 11, 18 and 25, ahead of its return to No. 1 on the new, July 9, ranking. (The songs that have interrupted its reign: Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” April 23 and May 21 and 28; Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, May 14; and Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, July 2.) “As It Was” is the fourth to log as many as four separate No. 1 stints, after Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2019-22), 24kGoldn’s “Mood,” featuring Iann Dior (2020-21), and Drake’s “Nice for What” (2018).

“As It Was” concurrently crowns the Songs of the Summer chart for a fifth week, as it has led the summery summary, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, each week since the 2022 edition began.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” lifts 3-2 on the Hot 100, after, as noted above, three weeks at No. 1, as it notches a fourth week atop Radio Songs (85.5 million, up 4%). It adds a 10th week atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” jumps 5-3 for a new Hot 100 high, as it rules the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a seventh week. It also ascends to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, where Lizzo achieves her third leader, after “Good as Hell” (four weeks at No. 1 beginning in November 2019) and “Truth Hurts” (four, starting that September).

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, keeps at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1, and Drake’s own “Jimmy Cooks” falls to No. 5 a week after it launched at No. 1, becoming his 11th leader. Still, the latter claims a second week atop Streaming Songs, although with a 42% decline to 24.7 million streams. It plunges 9-47 on Digital Song Sales (2,000, down 68%) and is down 13% to 2.6 million in radio reach.

Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rebounds 9-6 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 4, fueled by its sync in Netflix’s Stranger Things, as it logs a fourth week each atop the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” bursts 15-7 on the Hot 100, following its first full week of tracking (June 24-30, after its arrival on Tidal at 9 p.m. ET June 20 and its wide release three hours later). It soars 17-8 on Streaming Songs (16.6 million, after logging 14 million June 20-23) and enters Radio Songs at No. 28 (23 million, following 10.7 million in its first three-plus days), while falling to No. 4 on Digital Song Sales after it opened at No. 1 (11,000, down from 22,000).

Beyoncé banks her landmark 20th solo Hot 100 top 10 and first since Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” on which she’s featured, became her seventh No. 1 in May 2020. Beyoncé notches her first top 10 in a lead role since “Formation” debuted and peaked at No. 10 in May 2016.

Here’s an updated rundown of the elite 23 artists with 20 or more Hot 100 top 10s, dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception:

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

58, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

30, Taylor Swift

28, Elton John

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

26, Justin Bieber

25, Elvis Presley (with his career having predated the Hot 100’s start)

25, Lil Wayne

23, Whitney Houston

23, Paul McCartney

23, The Rolling Stones

22, Eminem

22, Jay-Z

20, Beyoncé

20, Chicago

20, Nicki Minaj

20, The Supremes

20, Ye

Beyoncé first appeared in the Hot 100’s top 10 as a soloist when Jay-Z’s “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” on which she’s featured, rose 11-8 on the Dec. 7, 2002, tally.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé now has twice as many top 10s as Destiny’s Child, the group in which she broke through: the act notched 10 top 10s (including four No. 1s) in 1998-2005.

Also impressively, Beyoncé joins select company among artists with at least 20 solo top 10s and 10 as a member of a group. The exclusive club, of which she’s the first female member: Paul McCartney, with 23 solo top 10s (including his work with Wings), in addition to 34 with The Beatles; Michael Jackson, with 30 solo top 10s along with 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/Jacksons; and, now, Beyoncé (20 solo, 10 with Destiny’s Child).

“Break My Soul” concurrently becomes Beyoncé’s first No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (which began in 2013).

Further, “Break My Soul,” the lead single from Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, due July 29, contains elements of Robin S.’s house classic “Show Me Love,” co-written and -produced by Allen George and Fred McFarlane. The latter two talents receive songwriting credit on Beyoncé’s latest and rank in the Hot 100’s top 10 as writers for the first time since “Show Me Love” hit No. 5 in June 1993.

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” pushes 11-8 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 7, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a seventh week.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises 10-9 on the Hot 100, following five weeks at No. 1. It adds its 76th week on the chart, tying for the fifth-longest run in the list’s history (and is the only one of those hits to have ranked in the top 10 at the time of its 76th frame).

Most Weeks Totaled on the Billboard Hot 100:

90, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 peak (for four weeks), beginning April 4, 2020

87, “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons, No. 3, July 6, 2013

79, “Sail,” AWOLNATION, No. 17, Oct. 12, 2013

77, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa, No. 2, May 22, 2021

76, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, No. 1 (five weeks), beginning March 12, 2022

76, “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz, No. 6, Sept. 20, 2008

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” backtracks to No. 10 from its No. 8 high. Still, the ballad flies by 208% to 1.8 million in radio airplay audience (and enters Pop Airplay at No. 33).

all charts (dated July 9), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (July 6).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.