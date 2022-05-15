Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Extends U.K. Chart Reign to Six Weeks

There’s no stopping Harry Styles from snagging another week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “As It Was” (Columbia).

Styles’ hit, the first track lifted from his forthcoming album Harry’s House, chalks up a sixth week atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, with another 6.8 million streams, the OCC reports.

With Styles holding onto the chart crown, U.S. rapper Jack Harlow holds at No. 2 with “First Class” (Atlantic). It’s one of three entries from Harlow’s new album release Come Home The Kids Miss You, with “Churchill Downs” featuring Drake new at No. 19 and “Dua Lipa” at No. 33.

Meanwhile, Lizzo disco dances her way into the U.K. Top 10 for the second time, as “About Time” (Atlantic) vaults 15-4, for a new peak, powered by its viral dance trend on TikTok. The Detroit singer previously cracked the Top 10 with “Good As Hell,” which reached No. 7 in 2019.

The top new debut this week belongs to Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart – Pt. 5” (Interscope), starting at No. 24, for the award-winning American rapper’s 17th Top 40 hit.

“The Heart” appears on his new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, which dropped last Friday (May 13) and should make a big impact on the Official U.K. Albums Chart when it’s published this Friday (May 20).

Finally, two singles rise into the U.K. Top 40 for the first time. English singer George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” (Columbia) improves 12 positions to No. 31, for the singer’s ninth Top 40 appearance, while London rapper Benzz has the week’s biggest gainer with viral tune “Je m’Appelle” (Island), at No. 34, the OCC reports.