Harry Styles ‘As It Was’ On Track For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

Harry Styles’ U.K. chart supremacy with “As It Was” should continue for a third week, at least.

The English pop star’s comeback track edged out Jack Harlow’s “First Class” for the race to No. 1 last week, and, based on early sales and streaming data, Styles is likely to stay there.

“First Class” is the leader in the United States and Australia, but it can’t seem to get past Styles “As It Was” in the U.K., which leads the chart blast, with Harlow’s hit holding at No. 2.

In the absence of any new arrivals in the Top 20, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” continues to rise, potentially lifting 10-9, for a new U.K. chart peak.

Further down the chart update, tracks from Tate McRae (“She’s All I Wanna Be” up 17-15) and David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill (“Crazy What Love Can Do” up 20-19), are on the climb. Hill could snag two Top 20 appearances; her single “Run” featuring Galantis lifts 25-20 on the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday, local time.