Harry Styles Completes Chart Double In Australia

Harry Styles is the king of Australia’s charts, as Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony) debuts atop the national albums survey and its first single, “As It Was,” racks-up a sixth week at No. 1.

The former One Direction star is a perfect three-from-three with his solo albums on the ARIA Chart. His self-titled debut hit No. 1 in May 2017, sophomore set Fine Line got to the top in December, and now Harry’s House opens at the penthouse.

Styles’ impact doesn’t end there. All 13 tracks from his new LP appear in the Top 15 on this week’s ARIA Singles Chart, a new record, including the entire Top 4. Meanwhile, Fine Line improves 7-4 on the albums tally and Harry Styles lifts 14-9.

The last artist to complete the ARIA double was fellow Brit Adele, who achieved the feat in December 2021 when 30 and “Easy On Me” ruled the album and singles charts, respectively.

Until now, Taylor Swift was the standard-bearer by landing 13 songs from positions 1-25 during one chart cycle in August 2000. Drake had the record for most tracks by one artist in the Top 15 with eight, set in September 2021.

Don’t expect Styles’ music to tumble from the charts anytime soon. He’s heading to these parts in early 2023 for his delayed Love On Tour stadium run.

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Interscope/Universal) dips 1-2 in its second week on the ARIA Albums Chart, while electronic music producer Flume bags his third Top Three entry as Palaces (Future Classic) bows at No. 3. Palaces is the followup to the Sydney artist’s Skin, which led the chart in June 2016 and won a slew of ARIA Awards, including album of the year. Flume’s self-titled LP hit No. 1 in 2012. Palaces features assists from Blur’s Damon Albarn, MAY-A, Emma Louise, Caroline Polachek and more.

With his long-awaited national arena tour now underway, The Kid Laroi’s fans are swotting up on his music. The Sydney singer and rapper’s evolving EP F*ck Love (Over You) lifts 20–8 on the albums list. Since its release July 2020, F*ck Love (via Columbia/Sony) has summited in Australia and the United States.