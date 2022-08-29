Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Makes Record Return to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rebounding from No. 2 for an 11th total week at No. 1. It claims the longest stay at the summit since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also ran up 11 weeks at No. 1 in January-March 2020. No song has led longer since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, ruled for a record 19 weeks in April-August 2019.

Meanwhile, “As It Was” logs its unprecedented fifth distinct run at No. 1 on the Hot 100, after it first reigned upon its debut in April. It has since yo-yoed among the top three spots and last led, until the latest list, in July.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Sept. 3, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 30).

“As It Was,” released on Erskine/Columbia Records, tallied 71.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 1%), 15.2 million streams (up 2%) and 4,000 downloads sold (up 1%) in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track holds at No. 2 after four weeks atop the Radio Songs chart, beginning in May; rises 7-6 on Streaming Songs, after two weeks on top starting in its debut week in April; and drops 15-22 on Digital Song Sales, following a week in the lead in May.

Meanwhile, “As It Was” makes history as the first song to claim five distinct stays at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Here’s a recap of the titles to top the tally dating to the song’s debut. (In every week that it wasn’t No. 1 in the weeks noted below, the track ranked at No. 2, except for on the Aug. 13 chart, when it placed at No. 3.)

April 16, “As It Was,” Harry Styles

April 23, “First Class,” Jack Harlow

April 30, “As It Was”

May 7, “As It Was”

May 14, “Wait for U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

May 21, “First Class”

May 28, “First Class”

June 4, “As It Was”

June 11, “As It Was”

June 18, “As It Was”

June 25, “As It Was”

July 2, “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat. 21 Savage

July 9, “As It Was”

July 16, “As It Was”

July 23, “As It Was”

July 30, “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

Aug. 6, “About Damn Time”

Aug. 13, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Aug. 20, “Break My Soul”

Aug. 27, “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

Sept. 3, “As It Was”

With “As It Was” having now made five distinct runs atop the Hot 100, beginning on, as noted above, the charts dated April 16, April 30, June 4, July 9 and now Sept. 3, it surpasses three songs that each logged as many as four separate No. 1 stints: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (from December 2019 through this January); 24kGoldn’s “Mood,” featuring Iann Dior (2020-21); and Drake’s “Nice for What” (2018).

Additionally, “As It Was,” the lead single from Styles’ third album, Harry’s House, has ranked atop the Hot 100 for 11 weeks over a span of 21 weeks, from its April 16 debut through the newest, Sept. 3-dated chart. That’s the third-longest span for a song topping the chart, over the survey’s 64-year history – and the most for a song in a single release cycle. Carey’s “Christmas” holds the record for the longest stretch from a song’s first to its most recent week at No. 1: two years and three weeks (Dec. 21, 2019-Jan. 8, 2022), having passed Chubby Checker’s “The Twist,” which led in two distinct runs spanning a year and four months (Sept. 19, 1960-Jan. 20, 1962). “As It Was” leapfrogs Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which logged its unmatched 19-week command all without interruption (April 13-Aug. 17, 2019).

Plus, “As It Was” notches a 13th week atop the Songs of the Summer chart, as it has led the seasonal survey, which tracks the biggest hits between Memorial Day and Labor Day, each week this summer. (One more week remains in this year’s tracking period, with the top hits of all of summer 2022 scheduled to be revealed next week, as reflected on the chart dated Sept. 10.)

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rebounds 3-2 on the Hot 100 after two weeks at No. 1. It adds an eighth week atop Radio Songs (74.3 million, down 8%), as well as a 13th week at No. 1 on Hot R&B Songs and a fifth frame atop Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, with both charts using the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Steve Lacy’s first Hot 100 top 10, “Bad Habit,” jumps from No. 6 to a new No. 3 high, as it returns for a second week at No. 1 on Streaming Songs (20.8 million, down 1%). The track also becomes his first No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts. (It additionally ascends to No. 2 on both Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs.)

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” climbs 5-4 on the Hot 100 after reaching No. 3; Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” slips 4-5 after two weeks atop the Hot 100, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a ninth week; and Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” rolls 7-6 for a new Hot 100 best.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” falls to No. 7 on the Hot 100 a week after it launched at No. 1. While down 14% to 18.1 million streams and 83% to 15,000 sold in its second week of availability, the track sports a 105% surge to 9.2 million in radio audience. It also tops Digital Song Sales and the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs charts for a second week each.

The rest of the Hot 100’s top 10 remains in place from a week earlier, with Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, at No. 8, following a week at No. 1 beginning in its debut week in May; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” at No. 9, after hitting No. 6, as it rules the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a 15th week; and Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, at No. 10, after reaching No. 9.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.