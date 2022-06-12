Harry Styles Collects 10th U.K. Chart Crown With ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles spoils Kate Bush‘s comeback party on the U.K. singles chart where his hit “As It Was” (via Columbia) enters a 10th consecutive week at No. 1.

With “As It Was” and its parent album Harry’s House reclaiming the respective chart titles, Styles completes another U.K. chart double.

Meanwhile, Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” (Fish People) lifts 6-2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, for a new peak.

Until now, the track, lifted from Hounds of Love, had a U.K. chart best of No. 3.

The legendary English singer is enjoying renewed success on sales charts around the globe, thanks to the fourth season of Stranger Things, which features the song in several nailbiting situations. In Australia, “Running Up That Hill” hits No. 1 on the national ARIA chart for the first time.

Elsewhere on the U.K. chart, Sam Ryder’s Eurovision entry “Space Man” (Parlophone) blasts 11-5 following his performance at the June 4 Platinum Party at the Palace and the release of a “Platinum Jubilee” cut.

Another performer at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration enjoying a sales spike is George Ezra, whose “Green Green Grass” (Columbia) improves 17-9, for a new peak.

The highest climber on the current frame belongs to Scottish dance duo LF System, who snag their first Top 20 single with “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records), following the track’s viral pedigree on TikTok. “Afraid to Feel” soars 69-13 in its second week on the survey.

Finally, as Post Malone’s new LP Twelve Carat Toothache (Republic Records) flies into the U.K. albums chart, three singles from it impact the Top 40. “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch rises 26-18, a new high; “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat is new at No. 19, for the week’s highest debut; and “Lemon Tree” opens its account at No. 40.