Ha Sung-Woon & Jimin Top Hot Trending Songs Chart, BTS Bounds to Top 10

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon and BTS‘ Jimin spend a third week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated May 28), powered by Twitter, with their collaboration “With You.”

The track holds at the summit with 2.6 million Twitter mentions in the May 13-19 tracking week, according to Twitter.

The only songs with longer reigns since the list launched last October are BTS’ “Butter” (20 weeks) and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven).

Speaking of BTS, the group scores its fifth top 10 on Hot Trending Songs, as its unreleased song “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” jumps 14-7. BTS announced May 6 that the song is the lead single from its album Proof, due June 10.

With the song, BTS passes Stray Kids for the most Hot Trending Songs top 10s so far.

BTS and its members combine to claim eight total spots on Hot Trending Songs. Along with “With You” and “Yet to Come,” the group makes its mark on the chart with “Butter” (No. 2); JIN’s “Yours” (No. 4) and “Super Tuna” (No. 5); Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive” (No. 6); V’s “Christmas Tree” (No. 9); and PSY’s “That That,”featuring the group’s SUGA (No. 19).

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to – as especially highlighted this week by the entrance of BTS’ forthcoming single.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.