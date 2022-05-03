Ha Sung-Woon & Jimin’s ‘With You’ Debuts at No. 2 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Jimin of BTS performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon and BTS‘ Jimin debut at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated May 7), powered by Twitter, with their new collaboration, “With You.”

The track opens with 2.3 million Twitter mentions in the April 22-28 tracking week, according to Twitter, as it becomes just the third song in the chart’s brief history (dating to its October inception) to enter as high as No. 2, following SEVENTEEN’s “Rock With You” (Nov. 6) and TREASURE’s “Jikjin” (March 5).

“With You” earns Sung-woon and Jimin their first career solo entries on Hot Trending Songs. Jimin has charted five songs on the ranking as a member of BTS, including “Butter” – which reigns for a record-extending 20th week (3 million Twitter mentions, up 2%) – and one-week leader “Permission to Dance.”

“With You” concurrently begins at No. 1 on Billboard‘s all-genre Digital Song Sales chart as the top-selling song of the week, with 9,800 downloads sold, according to Luminate.

Meanwhile, led by “Butter” and “With You,” BTS and its members solo claim four of the top five on Hot Trending Songs, among seven total entries:

No. 1, BTS, “Butter”

No. 2, Ha Sung-woon & Jimin, “With You”

No. 3, JIN, “Yours”

No. 4, JIN, “Super Tuna”

No. 6, Jung Kook, “Stay Alive”

No. 8, V, “Christmas Tree”

No. 19, BTS, “Dynamite”

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

