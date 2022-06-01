Ha Sung-Woon & Jimin Continue Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart, ASTRO Debuts ‘Candy Sugar Pop’

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon and BTS‘ Jimin spend a fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated June 4), powered by Twitter, with their collaboration “With You.” The track holds at the summit with 2.5 million Twitter mentions in the May 13-19 tracking week (down 5%), according to Twitter.

The only songs with longer reigns since the list launched last October are BTS’ ‘”Butter” (20 weeks) and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven).

BTS claims the next two positions on the chart with “Butter” and its unreleased track “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” (up from No. 7), respectively. BTS announced on May 6 that the latter song is the lead single from its album Proof, due June 10.

Vietnamese singer-songwriter Son Tung M-TP re-enters Hot Trending Songs with “There’s No One at All” at No. 5, a new high. The song’s momentum has built following the April 28 premiere of its official video.

Plus, ASTRO scores its first entry on Hot Trending Songs, as “Candy Sugar Pop” opens at No. 10. The track is the lead single from the group’s new Korean-language LP Drive to the Starry Road, released May 16.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

