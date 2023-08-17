Guns N’ Roses Classic Crowns Top TV Songs Chart After ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Synch

Multiple songs from the second season of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty dot Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for July 2023, paced by Guns N’ Roses’ classic “Sweet Child o’ Mine” at No. 1.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of July 2023.

“Sweet Child o’ Mine” featured in the fourth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s second season, which aired July 21.

In July 2023, the song, a two-week No. 1 for Guns N’ Roses on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988, racked up 19.3 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 3,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

Four songs from The Summer I Turned Pretty reach the July 2023 ranking in all, with “Sweet Child o’ Mine” followed by Frank Ocean’s cover of “Moon River” at No. 6 (1.6 million streams, episode five).

The Chambers Brothers’ “Time Has Come Today” takes No. 2 after a synch in Justified: City Primeval on FX. Heard in the show’s second episode (July 18), it earned 292,000 streams in July 2023.

Big Star’s “Thirteen” leads a trio of songs from Apple TV+’s The Afterparty at No. 3, with 347,000 streams after its inclusion in the second season’s fourth episode on July 26.

See the full top 10, also featuring music from The Righteous Gemstones and What We Do in the Shadows, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” Guns N’ Roses, The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)

2. “Time Has Come Today,” The Chambers Brothers, Justified: City Primeval (FX)

3. “Thirteen,” Big Star, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

4. “I Wish,” Skee-Lo, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

5. “Party Up,” DMX, The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

6. “Moon River,” Frank Ocean, The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)

7. “Ants Marching,” Dave Matthews Band, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

8. “Good Day,” Nappy Roots, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

9. “Edamame,” bbno$ feat. Rich Brian, The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)

10. “The Distance,” Cake, The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)