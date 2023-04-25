Hot 100 First-Timers: Grupo Marca Registrada Debuts With Grupo Frontera Collab ‘Di Que Si’

Grupo Marca Registrada is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting act, as the quartet notches its first career entry on the April 29-dated ranking with its new Tejano collaboration with Grupo Frontera, “Di Que Si.”

The song, released Feb. 3 via Interscope Records/RB Music, debuts at No. 99 with 8.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) and 5.1 million U.S. streams (up 15%) April 14-20, according to Luminate.

The track also ranks at No. 18 on Hot Latin Songs, after reaching No. 15 a week earlier. Radio-wise, it ascends to No. 1 on Regional Mexican Airplay, becoming Grupo Marca Registrada’s first leader (with its first entry) at the format, as well as Grupo Frontera’s second. On Latin Airplay, it pushes 5-3.

TikTok has been a big factor in the song’s growing profile, as a portion of it has been used in nearly 150,000 clips on the platform to-date. (TikTok does not directly contribute to Billboard’s charts.)

Grupo Marca Registrada has been churning out hits dating to its first chart entry in 2015, as “La Vida Ruina,” featuring Ariel Camacho, debuted and peaked at No. 5 on Regional Mexican Digital Song Sales. The Culiacán, Sinaloans have since charted five titles on Hot Latin Songs, with the previous four peaking in 2022: “El Rescate,” with Junior H (No. 18), “Puro Campeón,” with Luis R. Conriquez (No. 28), “Si Fuera Fácil” (No. 29) and “Solo Me Dejaste” (No. 40).

Contributing to the group’s rise is a new label deal last year that aligned Grupo Marca Registrada’s indie label RB Music with Interscope Records. “From afar, I’ve admired what Ricardo Bobadilla and the entire RB Music team have done over the past few years,” Nir Seroussi, Interscope executive vp, said at the time. “Their impact with Grupo Marca Registrada is game-changing. They catalyzed the group’s evolution from a local favorite to an international contender. Together, we have the collective and combined platform to launch Grupo Marca Registrada into the stratosphere.”

Grupo Marca Registrada, which was listed as one of Billboard’s Latin and Spanish artists to watch in 2023, comprises Fidel Osvaldo Castro, Fidel Jiménez, Luis Fernando Medina and Ángel Mondragón.