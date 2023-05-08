Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s ‘Un x100to’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 13). A week earlier, it became the first leader on each list for Grupo Frontera and the second for Bad Bunny.

Meanwhile, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” becomes the group’s first top five Global 200 hit, jumping 8-5.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘100’ No. 1 Again on Global 200

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” notches a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 99.5 million streams (down 10%) and 3,000 sold (down 28%) worldwide April 28-May 4.

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” keeps at No. 2 on the Global 200, two weeks after it hit No. 1, and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” holds at its No. 3 best. Thanks to “Un x100to,” “Ella Baila Sola” and “La Bebe,” regional Mexican (and Spanish-language) songs place at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 simultaneously for a second straight week, a triple that had not previously been achieved until a week ago.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is steady at No. 4 on the Global 200, after 12 weeks on top in January-April.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, South Korea’s Fifty Fifty reaches the region for the first time as its breakthrough hit “Cupid” soars 8-5, bounding by 38% to 77.7 million streams and 54% to 4,000 sold globally.

The quartet – Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio – becomes the third K-pop group to have hit the Global 200’s top five, joining BTS (eight top five hits) and BLACKPINK (three).

Meanwhile, “Cupid” sparks history on the Official U.K. Singles chart: It surges 18-9, making Fifty Fifty, formed last year by South Korean entertainment agency ATTRAKT, the first all-female K-pop group to have hit the tally’s top 10.

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny Hold Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, led by 75.4 million streams (down 8%) outside the U.S. April 28-May 4.

Peso Pluma ranks at Nos. 2 and 3 on Global Excl. U.S.: “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, rebounds to its No. 2 high, from No. 3, and “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado, dips to No. 3, from its No. 2 best.

As on the Global 200, thanks to “Un x100to,” “La Bebe” and “Ella Baila Sola,” regional Mexican (and Spanish-language) songs rank at Nos. 1-3 on Global Excl. U.S. simultaneously for a second straight week, likewise the only two such frames in the chart’s history so far.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” climbs 5-4 for a new Global Excl. U.S. high and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” falls 4-5, following a record-tying (with Harry Styles’ “As It Was”) 13 weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 13, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 9). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.