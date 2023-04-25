Grupo Frontera Secures Career-High Debut on Hot Latin Songs Chart With Bad Bunny Collab ‘Un x100to’

Grupo Frontera pick up their highest debut on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with “un x100to,” their first team-up with Bad Bunny, which debuts at No. 3 on the April 29-dated ranking. The song arrives in the top five with only four days of activity. It’s the fourth top 10 for Grupo Frontera, while Bad Bunny adds his 60th top 10, extending his record among all acts.

“Un x100to” dropped April 17 via Rimas Entertainment, a surprise not only for fans, but for Frontera as well. Benito’s vocals were incorporated as Edgar Muñoz, composer of the song, revealed his participation as a surprise the day the norteño group shot the music video. “We did not hear Bad Bunny’s part in the song until the day of the video,” Adelaido “Payo” Solis III, lead vocalist, shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So when that part comes out and we were shooting the video, I froze. Having a song with Bad Bunny is just something that… It’s unexplainable.”

“Un x100to” starts at No. 3 on Hot Latin Songs, largely due to its surge in streams. As mentioned, because the song came with the track’s music video on April 17, it joins the upper region of the multimetric ranking with only four days of activity for its chart debut. According to Luminate, it generated 20 million official U.S. streams during the April 14-20 tracking week. That opening sum yields a No. 7 on the overall Streaming Songs chart, a first top 10 for Frontera there, and an equal No. 3 debut on Latin Streaming Songs.

“Un x100to” also registered 4,000 downloads in the same period, prompting a No. 1 launch on Latin Digital Song Sales. There, it becomes the third champ for Frontera and Bunny’s 13th chart topper.

Over on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, Frontera’s new single makes its top 20 debut, at No. 15, the highest ranking for the McAllen-based group. For Benito, it becomes its highest chart appearance since “Moscow Mule” debuted and peaked at No. 4 in May 2022.

Back on Hot Latin Songs, “un x100to” marks Frontera’s fourth top 10. It follows “Bebe Dame,” with Fuerza Regida, which led for two weeks (Jan. 21 and March 4-dated lists).

Elsewhere, Frontera also earns career highs on both global charts. “Un x100to” bows at No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200 with 67 million streams, while it shoots to a No. 4 start on the Global Excl. U.S. with 48 million earned during the same period.

The news of the collab’s debut across Billboard charts arrives on the heels of Frontera’s El Comienzo Tour, which kicked off in San Antonio, Texas, on April 20 and will take the sextet through the U.S. with its last stop on Nov. 25 in L.A.