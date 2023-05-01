Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s ‘Un x100to’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” bounds to No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 6). It’s the first leader on each list for Grupo Frontera and the second for Bad Bunny.

Notably, the track is the second Global 200 No. 1 and first Global Excl. U.S. leader for the regional Mexican genre — as it dethrones the first such No. 1 on the former chart: Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” jumped to the top of the Global 200 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, thanks to “Un x100to,” “Ella Baila Sola” and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe,” regional Mexican (and Spanish-language) songs rank at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 simultaneously on both charts for the first time since the surveys began in September 2020.

Elsewhere, YOASOBI’s “Idol” climbs 14-10 on the Global 200, becoming the act’s first top 10 on the chart, and David Kushner’s “Daylight” rises 14-9 on Global Excl. U.S., likewise marking his initial top 10 on the tally.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘100’ = 1 on Global 200

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” leaps from No. 5 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 110.2 million streams (up 64%) and 4,000 sold (down 13%) worldwide April 21-27.

Regional Mexican sextet Grupo Frontera, from Texas, achieves its first Global 200 No. 1, while Bad Bunny, from Puerto Rico, adds his second, after “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez (now Jhayco), led for three weeks in November-December 2020.

“Un x100to” becomes the Global 200’s second regional Mexican No. 1 – in as many weeks, following Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola.” It’s also the fifth all-Spanish-language leader on the list, after “Ella Baila Sola”; Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG,” which ruled for a week upon its debut in March; Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” (four weeks, 2022); and “Dakiti.”

“Ella Baila Sola” drops to No. 2 on the Global 100, although up 9% to 104.2 million streams and 5% to 3,000 sold worldwide.

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” holds at its No. 3 Global 200 best. Thanks to “Un x100to,” “Ella Baila Sola” and “La Bebe,” regional Mexican, and Spanish-language, songs place at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 simultaneously for the first time since the chart began.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” falls 2-4, after 12 weeks on top in January-April, and SZA’s “Kill Bill” dips 4-5, following two weeks at No. 1 in January.

New to the Global 200’s top 10, YOASOBI’s “Idol” charges 14-10, with 45.7 million streams (up 20%) and 25,000 sold (down 4%). The Japanese tandem of Ayase and Ikura posts its first top 10 on the survey — and the chart’s second Japanese-language top 10, joining LiSA’s “Homura” (No. 8 peak, October 2020).

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny Also Top Global Excl. U.S.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” concurrently climbs 4-1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 82.3 million streams (up 73%) and 1,000 sold (up 17%) outside the U.S. April 21-27.

Grupo Frontera earns its first Global Excl. U.S. No. 1, while Bad Bunny tallies his second, after “Dakiti” (five weeks, November-December 2020).

“Un x100to” becomes the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s first regional Mexican No. 1. It’s additionally the sixth all-Spanish-language leader on the ranking, after Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG,” which reigned for a week upon its debut in March; Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” (six weeks, 2022); Anitta’s “Envolver” (one, 2022); “Dakiti”; and Maluma and The Weeknd’s “Hawái” (one, 2020).

Peso Pluma ranks at Nos. 2 and 3 on Global Excl. U.S.: “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado, holds at its No. 2 high and “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, keeps at No. 3, also after reaching No. 2.

As on the Global 200, thanks to “Un x100to,” “Ella Baila Sola” and “La Bebe,” regional Mexican, and Spanish-language, songs rank at Nos. 1-3 simultaneously for the first time since the Global Excl. U.S. chart originated.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” falls to No. 4 from the Global Excl. U.S. summit, following a record-tying (with Harry Styles’ “As It Was”) 13 weeks at No. 1, and YOASOBI’s “Idol” is steady at its No. 5 high.

David Kushner’s “Daylight” roars 14-9 on Global Excl. U.S., led by 33.3 million streams (up 17%). The Chicago native reaches the top 10 with his first title on the tally.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 6, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 2).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.