Tunefind Top TV/Movie Synchs of 2022: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Top Again, ‘Euphoria’ Takes Song Honors

For the sixth year in a row, Grey’s Anatomy is the top TV show for music synchs on TV, according to Tunefind.

Tunefind has revealed its year-end top shows, movies, songs and artists for onscreen music synchs in 2022, and the long-running ABC drama again tops the list.

The music discovery website Tunefind’s year-end rankings are based only on traffic and interaction on its website, which helps fans identify what song they heard in a TV show or film. Tunefind’s year-end charts are separate from the monthly Top TV Songs chart, presented with Billboard. The monthly Top TV Songs chart ranks the top songs that appear in TV shows each month, using a combination of metrics from Tunefind and Luminate.

Grey’s Anatomy appeared on the monthly Top TV Songs list multiple times throughout the year, and a pair of songs featured during its 18th season also appear on Tunefind’s year-end songs ranking: Tommee Proffitt and Fleurie’s “Chasing Cars” and Davis Naish’s “The Story,” both heard in the season finale, which aired May 26. Proffitt and Fleurie’s entry is a cover of Snow Patrol’s 2006 original (which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100), while Naish covered Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” (No. 75, 2007).

Euphoria rockets onto the shows list at No. 2, and one of the songs heard in the HBO series’ second season ranks atop the songs survey: “I’m Tired,” from Labrinth and show star Zendaya. After initially being heard in the fourth episode of the season (Jan. 30), the song eventually reached multiple Billboard charts upon its wide release, including No. 53 on the Hot 100 dated March 19.

Euphoria ultimately boasts five songs on the year-end songs ranking, with “I’m Tired” followed by Sinead O’Connor’s “Drink Before the War” (No. 4), Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night” (No. 7), James Blake and Labrinth’s “(Pick Me Up) Euphoria” (No. 8) and Laura Les’ “Haunted” (No. 9).

Speaking of Labrinth, he takes the cake as the top artist of the year, and Jeff Russo claims top composer honors.

Meanwhile, the top new show is Power Book IV: Force, a continuation of the Starz series that premiered in February, followed by HBO Max’s Peacemaker. And Hulu’s Fresh is named top movie, boasting a soundtrack that includes Blood Orange, Karen O, Danger Mouse, Duran Duran, Peter Cetera and more.

See each of the year-end rankings below.

Top Songs

“I’m Tired,” Labrinth & Zendaya, Euphoria “Untitled,” Killer Mike, Ozark “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix),” Journey, Stranger Things “Drink Before the War,” Sinead O’Connor, Euphoria “Chasing Cars,” Tommee Proffitt & Fleurie, Grey’s Anatomy “The Story,” Davis Naish, Grey’s Anatomy “Dead of Night,” Orville Peck, Euphoria “(Pick Me Up) Euphoria,” James Blake & Labrinth, Euphoria “Haunted,” Laura Les, Euphoria “Desire,” Bob Moses & ZHU, Desire

Top TV Shows

Grey’s Anatomy (supervisor: Justin Kamps) Euphoria (Jen Malone) Stranger Things (Nora Felder) Yellowstone (Andrea Von Foerster) The Blacklist (John Bissell) The Umbrella Academy (Jen Malone) Love Island Letterkenny (Cody Partridge) The Boys (Michelle Johnson & Yvette Metoyer) Bridgerton (Justin Kamps)

Top New TV Shows

Power Book IV: Force (supervisor: Derryck Thornton) Peacemaker (Ian Broucek & Evyen Klean) Heartstopper (Matt Biffa & Ciara Elwis) The Bear (Josh Senior & Christopher Storer) How I Met Your Father (Season Kent)

Top Movies

Fresh (supervisor: Gabe Hilfer) Top Gun: Maverick (Kathy Nelson) The Bad Guys Turning Red Nope Thor: Love and Thunder (Dave Jordan) Along for the Ride (Jane Abernethy & Jessica Berndt) The Batman (George Drakoulias) The Lost City (Rob Lowry) 365 Days: This Day

Top Artist

Labrinth Radiohead Kate Bush Mazzy Star Billie Eilish Ruelle Sleeping at Last David Bowie The Rolling Stones M83

Top Composers