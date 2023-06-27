Gracie Abrams Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart Thanks to ‘Good Riddance’ Vinyl Release

Gracie Abrams re-enters Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 1) at No. 1, becoming the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to her debut studio album, Good Riddance.

The set, released Feb. 24 via Interscope/IGA, re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 63 with 13,000 equivalent album units (up 773%) June 16-22, according to Luminate. Its re-entry can be attributed to the set’s vinyl release on June 16, as 10,000 of the album’s units total are from vinyl sales alone. The album debuts at No. 3 on the Vinyl Albums chart, and re-enters the overall Top Album Sales chart at No. 7, a new high.

Good Riddance debuted at its No. 52 best on the Billboard 200 in March.

The album’s single “I Know It Won’t Work” reached No. 20 on the Hot Alternative Songs chart and No. 28 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs in March. This week, it stands at No. 35 on Pop Airplay, after reaching No. 32 a week earlier — it’s Abrams’ first song to chart at the format.

Elsewhere on the Emerging Artists chart, French singer-songwriter Jain debuts at No. 12 thanks to her viral hit “Makeba.” The song, originally released in 2015 (and which is an ode to iconic South African artist Miriam Makeba), jumps 68-41 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and 89-55 on the Billboard Global 200 (20.4 million streams, up 18%, worldwide). The track has recently gone viral on TikTok, where one portion of it has been used in more than 800,000 clips, and another has soundtracked over 700,000.

“Makeba” also sold 3,000 downloads (up 71%) in the latest tracking week, as it jumps 50-17 on the Digital Song Sales chart, and tallied 3 million U.S. streams (up 24%).

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard’s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

