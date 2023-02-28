Gracie Abrams & Halsey Lead Hot Trending Songs Chart

Multiple songs from Gracie Abrams’ newly released debut album, Good Riddance, reach Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated March 4, led by “I Know It Won’t Work” at No. 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Feb. 17-23.

Abrams’ “Work” gets a bump that exceeds the rest of Good Riddance’s 12-song tracklist thanks to her announcement of its music video, which was initially teased with a clip on Feb. 22.

The Aaron Dessner-produced album also boasts an entry on the latest chart via “Fault Line,” which bows at No. 15. More appearances for Good Riddance are possible on the March 11-dated chart, which will cover the LP’s first week of release.

Speaking of Dessner, his band The National appears on the March 4 survey at No. 11 with “New Order T-Shirt,” the latest taste of the group’s upcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein (April 28).

Abrams is followed at No. 1 by Halsey, whose “Die 4 Me” bows at No. 2. Released Feb. 24, it’s an expanded solo version of the 2019 song she recorded with Post Malone, “Die for Me” (also featuring Future), from the five-week Billboard 200 No. 1 album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Music from Sebastian Yatra, The Boyz and Jonas Brothers round out the top five.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.