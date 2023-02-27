Gorillaz Swing Into U.K. Chart Lead With ‘Cracker Island’

It’s been 17 long years since Gorillaz lorded over the U.K. Albums Chart. That could be about to change, with the virtual band’s Cracker Island (via Parlophone) taking pole position at the midweek point.

Cracker Island starts at No. 1 on the Official Chart Update. Should it stay there when the national survey is published late Friday (March 3), it would mark the British act’s first leader since 2005’s Demon Days.

A creation of Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz has clocked up six top 10 appearances on the national albums chart since their 2001 self-titled debut, which peaked at No. 3.

Recorded in London and Los Angeles, Cracker Island is the group’s eighth studio album, and features assists from the likes of Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Bootie Brown and Beck.

Coming in hot at No. 2 on the chart blast is Gracie Abrams‘ debut album Good Riddance (Interscope). The 23-year-old L.A.-born singer and songwriter has yet to make an impression on either U.K. charts, but will make her mark when the albums survey is published later this week.

U.S. pop star Adam Lambert could create some high drama of his own with a first top 5 solo appearance on the U.K. albums tally. The American Idol alum blasts to No. 4 on the midweek list with High Drama (EastWest/Rhino), which carries reinterpretations of songs by Duran Duran, Billie Eilish and more. Lambert’s previous best is a No. 8 for The Original High from 2015, though his Live Around The World LP with Queen went to No. 1 in 2020.

Based on sales and streaming data published by the Official Charts Company, collaborative project Obey Robots could complete the top 5 with One in a Thousand (My Big Sister Recordings), while Manchester rock act the Slow Readers Club (Knowledge Freedom Power at No. 7 via Velveteen), and Scottish singer and songwriter Callum Beattie (Vandals at No. 9 via 3 Beat/AATW) are eying top 10 bows.

Further down the chart blast, new albums from Shame (Food for Worms at No. 14 via Dead Oceans), Yeat (Aftërlyfe at No. 16 via Geffen), Hamish Hawk (Angel Numbers at No. 23 via Post Electric) and Don Toliver (Love Sick at No. 33 via Atlantic) are aiming for top 40 berths.