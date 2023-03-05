Gorillaz Grab U.K. Chart Title With ‘Cracker Island’

There are no banana peels for Gorillaz, as the virtual group swings to No. 1 on the U.K. chart with Cracker Island (via Parlophone).

Gorillaz’ eighth and latest album had led at the midweek stage, and it goes on to complete the chart race in first place.

Fronted by Blur’s Damon Albarn and Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlett, the band now has seven top 10 appearances on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and two leaders, including 2005’s Demon Days.

Cracker Island also reigns over the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, as the most-purchased record on wax in the U.K., the Official Charts Company reports.

Arriving at No. 3 on the latest all-genres survey, published March 3, is Good Riddance (Interscope), the debut full-length LP from Los Angeles-born singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams.

Also new to the latest tally is Adam Lambert’s fifth studio album High Drama (EastWest/Rhino). It drops in at No. 5, for the U.S. pop star’s second solo top 10 appearance and career-best chart position.

Lambert’s previous solo best is a No. 8 for The Original High from 2015, though his Live Around The World LP with Queen went to No. 1 in 2020.

Obey Robots, the duo of Laura Kidd (Penfriend, She Makes War) and Ned’s Atomic Dustbin member Gareth “Rat” Pring, nab a top 20 with One in a Thousand (My Big Sister Recordings). It’s new at No. 14

Further down the list, U.S. rapper and producer Yeat bags his first U.K. Albums Chart appearance with Aftërlyfe (No. 20 via Geffen); London rockers Shame scoop a third top 40 with Food for Worms (No. 21 via Dead Oceans); Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie enjoys a career peak with Vandals (No. 22 via 3 Beat/AATW); Manchester rock act The Slow Readers Club earn a fourth top 40 with Knowledge Freedom Power (No. 29 via Velveteen); and Texas-based singer and rapper Don Toliver delivers a third top 40 with Love Sick (No. 36 via Atlantic).