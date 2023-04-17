Miley Cyrus Holds Atop Billboard Global Charts, Drake, Peso Pluma & Fifty Fifty Highlight Top 10 Moves

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it notches a 12th week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 22).

Plus, Drake’s “Search & Rescue” debuts at No. 2 on the Global 200 and Peso Pluma reaches the top five of both tallies for the first time – with two hits: “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado, and “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, as Eslabon Armado and Yng Lvcas also achieve initial top five hits.

Additionally, South Korea’s Fifty Fifty enters the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 as its breakthrough hit “Cupid” shoots 22-9.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Flowers’ Leads, ‘Search’ Lights Up Global 200

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds a 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 75.5 million streams (down 9%) and 18,000 sold (down 6%) worldwide April 7-13. It breaks out of a tie with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (11 weeks at No. 1, 2021) for the third-longest command since the chart began, after only Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (15 weeks, 2022) and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (13 weeks, 2020-23).

Drake’s “Search & Rescue” surges onto the Global 200 at No. 2. After it arrived April 7 (a day after he announced the song’s pending release), it begins with 52.2 million streams and 4,000 sold worldwide through April 13.

Drake claims his 28th Global 200 top 10, twice more than runner-up Taylor Swift’s total (14) since the survey started.

Peso Pluma jumps to the Global 200’s top five for the first time – with two songs: “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado, bounds 9-3, powered by its 17% gain to 74.5 million streams worldwide, and “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, climbs 7-4, up 4% to 71.5 million global streams.

Along with Peso Pluma, from Mexico, quartet Eslabon Armado (from California) and Yng Lvcas (also from Mexico) likewise achieve initial top five Global 200 hits.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” dips 3-5, after reaching No. 2.

Cyrus Reigns, Peso Pluma, Fifty Fifty Fly on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” posts a 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 58.2 million streams (down 10%) and 10,000 sold (down 2%) outside the U.S. April 7-13. The song is now within one week of Harry Styles’ record 13-frame rule with “As It Was” since the list began.

Also as on the Global 200, Peso Pluma roars to the Global Excl. U.S. top five with two tracks: “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas (7-2; 54.2 million streams, up 2%, outside the U.S.), and “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado (8-5; 51.8 million streams, up 12%, outside the U.S.) All three acts rank in the Global Excl. U.S. top five for the first time.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” rebounds to its No. 3 best, from No. 5, on Global Excl. U.S. and Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” holds at No. 4, after it led for a week in March upon its debut.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top bracket, Fifty Fifty hits the top 10 for the first time as its breakthrough hit “Cupid” pierces the region with a 22-9 vault, up 35% to 40.2 million streams and 13% to 1,000 sold outside the U.S.

The four-piece – Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio – is the seventh K-pop group to have reached the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, joining BTS (10 top 10s), BLACKPINK (four), IVE, NewJeans, TWICE (two each) and BIGBANG (one).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 22, 2023)

