Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties for Second-Longest Hot 100 Run of All Time

Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” continues its impressive run on the survey, as it ties Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” for the second-most weeks spent on the chart in the list’s history.

“Heat Waves” spends an 87th total week on the latest Hot 100 (dated Sept. 24), at No. 17, matching the stay of “Radioactive,” in 2012-14.

The only song with more time spent on the Hot 100 is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which ran up 90 weeks in 2019-21. Of those 90 frames, four were spent at No. 1; a record 43 in the top five; a record 57 in the top 10; a record 80 in the top 20; and a record 86 in the top 40. Its longevity eventually helped it earn the distinction as the No. 1 title on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs chart.

“Heat Waves” debuted at No. 100 on the Hot 100 on Jan. 16, 2021. The No. 1 song that week was Taylor Swift’s “Willow.” Since then, an additional 25 songs (excluding “Heat Waves”) have reached the summit. From the Jan. 16, 2021-dated Hot 100 to the current Sept. 24, 2022, chart, “Heat Waves” has ranked alongside a whopping 1,241 other songs.

Of the 87 weeks that “Heat Waves” has spent on the Hot 100, 66 weeks were shared with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears,” the most of any song. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” follows with 64 shared weeks, then The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (62).

Notably, “Heat Waves” already holds a key longevity record on the Hot 100: the longest climb to No. 1. The song reached the summit on the March 12, 2022, tally in its 59th week on the chart, far surpassing the 35 chart weeks needed for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Elsewhere on Billboard‘s charts, “Heat Waves” adds a record-tying 108th week on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. It matches Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes,” which charted in 2018-21.