Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Leads Billboard Hot 100 For Second Week

A week after Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” wrapped a record 59-week climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song spends a second week at the chart’s summit.

The track concurrently reaches No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart.

Airplay streams & sales: “Heat Waves,” released on Wolf Tone/Polydor/Republic Records, drew 65.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (essentially even week-over-week) and 15.1 million U.S. streams (up 1%) and sold 3,500 downloads (up 20%) in the March 4-10 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The single, the first Hot 100 No. 1 (and entry) for the British quartet, likewise becomes its first leader in the band’s first visit to the Radio Songs chart; rises 5-3 for a new high on Streaming Songs; and jumps 25-16 on Digital Song Sales, where it reached No. 13.

Alternative to all-format No. 1: Notably, “Heat Waves” topped the Alternative Airplay chart for three weeks in March-April 2021. It becomes just the 15th Alternative Airplay No. 1 to have led the all-genre Radio Songs survey over the 31-plus years that the charts have coexisted, a feat that just 4% of all Alternative Airplay leaders have achieved.

Alternative Airplay No. 1s to Have Topped Radio Songs

“Semi-Charmed Life,” Third Eye Blind, hit No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart dated Sept. 6, 1997

“Fly,” Sugar Ray, Oct. 18, 1997

“Tubthumping,” Chumbawamba, Nov. 29, 1997

“Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, 1998

“Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls, Feb. 27, 1999

“Kryptonite,” 3 Doors Down, Oct. 7, 2000

“Hanging by a Moment,” Lifehouse, July 14, 2001

“We Are Young,” fun. feat. Janelle Monae, April 21, 2012

“Somebody That I Used to Know,” Gotye feat. Kimbra, June 2, 2012

“Royals,” Lorde, Nov. 2, 2013

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man, Oct. 28, 2017

“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons, Dec. 2, 2017

“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille, Nov. 24, 2018

“High Hopes,” Panic! At the Disco, Dec. 1, 2018

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, March 19, 2022

As “Heat Waves” hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart dated March 20, 2021, and ascends to No. 1 on the Radio Songs ranking dated March 19, 2022, its one-year wait to the top of the latter tally is the greatest among the 15 songs to lead both lists. Previously, Lifehouse’s “Hanging by a Moment” took the longest to cross from hitting No. 1 on Alternative Airplay to leading Radio Songs: five months and two weeks, in January to July 2001.

British groups at No. 1: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is the first song by a British group to have topped the Hot 100 for multiple weeks in just over 25 years: since Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” led for four weeks beginning Feb. 22, 1997. (In between, the only other British group to reign – Coldplay – notched two No. 1s that led for a week each: “Viva La Vida,” in June 2008, and “My Universe,” with BTS, in October 2021.)

Among all British acts prior to Glass Animals, Adele most recently dominated for 10 weeks beginning in October with “Easy on Me.”

Zero to 60: Meanwhile, “Heat Waves” becomes just the 20th title to have spent 60 or more weeks on the Hot 100 (among around 30,000 total entries since the chart originated in August 1958).

It’s the seventh No. 1 to chart for 60 or more weeks, joining The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (an overall-record 90); LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem,” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock (68); Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” (65); The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” (62; still charting); Post Malone’s “Circles” (61); and Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” (60).

No. 1 Rock, Alt: “Heat Waves” concurrently leads the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 25th week each.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100 after five weeks at No. 1, the longest reign ever for a song from a Disney film. The track, by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie, tops Streaming Songs for a 10th week (24.9 million, down 6%), dips 4-6 on Digital Song Sales (5,600, down 9%) and drew 8.7 million in all-format radio audience (down 1%) in the tracking week.

As previously reported, the Encanto soundtrack tops the Billboard 200 albums chart for a ninth week.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” hits a new No. 3 Hot 100 high, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an eighth week each.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” retreats to No. 4 from its No. 3 Hot 100 best and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” keeps at No. 5, after seven weeks at No. 1.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” is steady at No. 6, after 10 weeks atop the Hot 100; Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” holds at its No. 7 highpoint; and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises 9-8, after reaching No. 2, and his “Shivers” slides 8-9, after hitting No. 4.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” returns to the tier, pushing 11-10 after climbing to No. 9.

