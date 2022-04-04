Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Rules Hot 100 For Fifth Week, Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ Leaps to No. 3

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” burns bright atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a fifth week. Four weeks earlier, it completed a record 59-week climb to No. 1. Meanwhile, Latto soars to her first Hot 100 top 10, as “Big Energy” blasts from No. 11 to No. 3.

Plus, Imagine Dragons and JID‘s “Enemy” enters the Hot 100’s top five, rising 7-5.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Glass Animals Latto See latest videos, charts and news

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated April 9, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 5). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Heat Waves,” released on Wolf Tone/Polydor/Republic Records, drew 65.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and 14.8 million U.S. streams (down 2% in each metric) and sold 2,800 downloads (down 3%) in the March 25-31 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

The single, the first Hot 100 entry for the British quartet, adds a fourth week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; keeps at its No. 3 high on Streaming Songs; and drops 20-24 on Digital Song Sales, where it reached No. 13.

Solo-written No. 1s for 10 weeks: Notably, songs each authored by a single writer have topped the Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks. Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley wrote “Heat Waves,” which succeeded the five-week Encanto ensemble No. 1 “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (See more on the latter anthem below.)

The 10-week streak of the Hot 100’s top spot being held by solo-written songs is the longest since Pharrell ruled for 10 weeks in March-May 2014 with his self-penned “Happy.” (The longest such streak in the Hot 100’s 63-year history? 17 straight weeks in August-November 1994, thanks to two No. 1s: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ ” Stay [I Missed You],” written by Loeb [three weeks on top], and Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You,” authored by Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds [14].)

Bayley, Miranda, Richie & Lennon: Meanwhile, “Heat Waves” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” mark the first set of solo-written songs to top the Hot 100 consecutively for at least five weeks each in over 41 years. The pair is the first since Kenny Rogers’ “Lady,” written by Lionel Richie, ruled for six weeks and John Lennon’s self-written “(Just Like) Starting Over” (a posthumous No. 1 for the legend) led for five frames in November 1980-January 1981.

Bests by British groups: Plus, with its fifth week atop the Hot 100, “Heat Waves” becomes one of only nine No. 1s by British groups to reign for at least that long in the chart’s archives (with five involving Paul McCartney, via The Beatles or Wings). The song boasts the longest command by a British group since UB40’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which led for seven weeks in 1993.

Longest-Leading Hot 100 No. 1s by British Groups

Weeks at No. 1, Title, Artist, Date Reached No. 1

9, “Hey Jude,” The Beatles, Sept. 28, 1968

8, “Every Breath You Take,” The Police, July 9, 1983

8, “Night Fever,” Bee Gees, March 18, 1978

7, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” UB40, July 24, 1993

7, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” The Beatles, Feb. 1, 1964

5, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, March 12, 2022

5, “Silly Love Songs,” Wings, May 22, 1976

5, “Get Back,” The Beatles (with Billy Preston), May 24, 1969

5, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” The Beatles, April 4, 1964

(The Bee Gees were born on the Isle of Man and moved to the U.K. proper, Australia and back to the U.K.; The Police and Wings featured British frontmen and British and American members.)

Among all British acts (duo/groups and soloists), Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” (featuring American Bruno Mars) and Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997″/”Something About the Way You Look Tonight” share the longest Hot 100 domination: 14 weeks each, in 2015 and 1997-98, respectively.

“Heat Waves” concurrently rules the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 28th week each.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1. It keeps at No. 2 on Radio Songs (61.5 million, up 2%) and lifts 8-7 on Streaming Songs (11 million, down 2%). As the track has spent all 38 of its weeks on the Hot 100 in the top 10, dating to its entrance at No. 3 on the July 24, 2021, chart, it ties Post Malone’s “Circles” for the longest consecutive run in the top 10 from a debut; “Circles” logged its first 38 weeks on the list in the tier in 2019-20.

“Stay” further spends a record-extending 14th week at No. 2 on the Hot 100; 21st week in the top two; and 23rd week in the top three.

Latto leaps to her first Hot 100 top 10, as “Big Energy” vaults 11-3. It jumps 5-2 on Digital Song Sales (12,900, up 146%) and 7-6 on Radio Songs (52.7 million, up 8%) and debuts at No. 14 on Streaming Songs (9.5 million, up 36%), as it triples up with the Hot 100’s top Airplay, Sales and Streaming Gainer awards. (It’s the first song to sweep all three honors in a single week since Adele’s “Easy on Me,” following its first full week of tracking, atop the Oct. 30, 2021, chart.)

“Big Energy” bounds following the March 25 release of Latto’s second LP, 777, and the March 28 arrival of the song’s remix with Mariah Carey and featuring DJ Khaled. (Carey and DJ Khaled are not listed on “Big Energy” on the Hot 100, as the remix did not account for the majority of the song’s overall consumption during the tracking week.) Carey sings a portion of her 1995 eight-week No. 1 “Fantasy” in the remix; both songs interpolate Tom Tom Club’s classic “Genius of Love,” which hit No. 31 on the Hot 100 in April 1982.

“I fell in love with the beat,” Latto told Billboard in November of reimagining “Genius of Love” as “Big Energy.” “It’s so catchy. I knew it would bring a new audience and fanbase to my career.”

“Big Energy” concurrently surges to No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, becoming Latto’s first leader on each list.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” dips to No. 4 from its No. 3 Hot 100 high and Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” advances 7-5. Imagine Dragons notch their fourth top five Hot 100 hit (among five top 10s), following “Radioactive” (No. 3, July 2013); “Believer” (No. 4, August 2017); and “Thunder” (No. 4, December 2017). Rapper/singer JID earns his first top five hit on the chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” slips to No. 6 from its No. 5 Hot 100 high and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” falls 4-7, after reaching No. 3.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, descends 6-8 on the Hot 100 after, as noted above, five weeks at No. 1, the longest reign ever for a song from a Disney film. The track, by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie, tops Streaming Songs for a 13th week (18.6 million, down 4%), tying for the sixth-longest rule since the chart began in January 2013.

Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” retreats to No. 9 from its No. 8 Hot 100 best and Doja Cat’s “Woman” backtracks to No. 10 a week after reaching the top 10, at No. 9. “Woman” concurrently crowns the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a fifth week.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated April 9), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 5).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.