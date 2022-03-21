Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Rules Hot 100 For Third Week, Imagine Dragons & JID’s ‘Enemy’ Hits Top 10

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week, after completing a record 59-week climb to No. 1.

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons and JID‘s “Enemy” enters the Hot 100’s top 10, jumping from No. 12 to No. 8.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated March 26, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 22). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Heat Waves,” released on Wolf Tone/Polydor/Republic Records, drew 67.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 2%) and 15.2 million U.S. streams (up 1%) and sold 3,100 downloads (down 9%) in the March 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

The single, the first Hot 100 No. 1 (and entry) for the British quartet, logs a second week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; dips to No. 4 from its No. 3 high on Streaming Songs; and falls 16-20 on Digital Song Sales, where it reached No. 13.

As “Heat Waves” reigns in its 61st total week on the Hot 100, it ties as the fifth-longest-charting No. 1 in the list’s history (and is almost assured of moving into second place within two months).

Longest-Charting Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s

90 weeks on Hot 100 (an overall record), “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd (2019-21; four weeks at No. 1)

68 weeks, “Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock (2011-12; six weeks at No. 1)

65 weeks, “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele (2010-12; seven weeks at No. 1)

63 weeks, “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande (2020-22; two weeks at No. 1; still on chart)

61 weeks, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (2021-22; three weeks at No. 1 to-date; still on chart)

61 weeks, “Circles,” Post Malone (2019-20; three weeks at No. 1)

60 weeks, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Los Del Rio (1995-97; 14 weeks at No. 1)

“Heat Waves” concurrently tops the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 26th week each.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rebounds 5-2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1. It holds at No. 2 on Radio Songs (64.5 million, up 1%); slips 8-13 on Streaming Songs (11.5 million, essentially even week-over-week); and re-enters Digital Song Sales at No. 46 (1,800, up 21%). The track has spent all 36 of its weeks on the Hot 100 in the top 10, dating to its entrance at No. 3 on the July 24, 2021, chart; only Post Malone’s “Circles” has linked a longer consecutive run in the top 10 from a debut: 38 weeks, in 2019-20.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” is steady at its No. 3 Hot 100 high, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a ninth week each, and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” keeps at No. 4, after reaching No. 3. “abcdefu” concurrently crowns the Adult Pop Airplay radio chart; it previously led Pop Airplay for two weeks.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, drops 2-5 on the Hot 100 after five weeks at No. 1, the longest reign ever for a song from a Disney film. The track, by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie, continues its command on Streaming Songs, where it leads for an 11th week (22.2 million, down 11%).

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” hits a new No. 6 Hot 100 high, up from No. 7, swapping spots with Adele’s “Easy on Me” (6-7), which spent 10 weeks at No. 1.

Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” surges 12-8 on the Hot 100, with 42 million in radio airplay audience (up 17%, good for the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award for a fifth consecutive week), 10.6 million streams (down 3%) and 4,000 sold (up 3%). The song is showcased at the beginning of each episode of Netflix’s animated series Arcane: League of Legends, which premiered Nov. 6, 2021 (with the track having topped Billboard‘s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November).

Imagine Dragons notch their fifth Hot 100 top 10, following “Radioactive” (No. 3, July 2013); “Demons” (No. 6, December 2013); “Believer” (No. 4, August 2017); and “Thunder” (No. 4, December 2017). Rapper/singer JID earns his first top 10.

“Enemy” also enters the top 10 on both Radio Songs (14-10) and Digital Song Sales (13-10). Imagine Dragons score their seventh Radio Songs top 10 and first since “Natural” in 2018; “Enemy” reaches the top 10 in just its fifth week on the chart, marking the group’s fastest flight to the tier, one-upping the six-week trip for “Thunder,” its lone leader on the list. The band adds its 11th top 10 on Digital Song Sales. JID reaches the top 10 of both charts for the first time.

“Enemy” is drawing support at multiple radio formats, as it rules Alternative Airplay for a seventh week, having become Imagine Dragons’ seventh No. 1 on the chart; pushes 10-9 on Adult Pop Airplay; and holds at No. 10 on Pop Airplay.

Also notably, the top three titles on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (“Heat Waves,” “abcdefu” and “Enemy,” at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, this week) appear in the Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously for the first time since Hot Rock & Alternative Songs was revamped in June 2020.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” returns to its best rank (10-9) and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” descends 8-10, after reaching No. 2.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.