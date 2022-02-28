Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” sizzles at No. 1 for its first week atop the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” adds an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Plus, Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” reaches the top five of both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts and Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone’s “Desesperados” enters the Global Excl. U.S. top 10.

The two charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Heat Waves’ Is Hottest on Global 200

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises from No. 3 to No. 1 for its first week atop the Billboard Global 200 chart. The song drew 55 million streams and sold 5,000 (down 1% in each metric) worldwide in the Feb. 18-24 tracking week.

The song by the British quartet – the band’s Dave Bayley wrote and produced the song solo – crowns the Global 200 in its 60th week on the chart, more than tripling the prior longest such ascent: The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” took 17 weeks before leading the list dated May 8, 2021, following the release of its remix adding Ariana Grande.

Released in June 2020, “Heat Waves” subsequently gained prominence on TikTok, playing off its “all I think about is you” lyrical hook, and trended especially strongly in late summer 2021, including via a clip from the band itself. (In the U.S., the song has also steadily scored radio success at multiple formats, topping Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart for three weeks in March-April 2021 before leading Pop Airplay for two weeks beginning this January.)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, from Disney’s hit animated film Encanto, dips to No. 2 after three weeks atop the Global 200.

GAYLE’S “abcdefu” drops 2-3 on the Global 200, after four weeks at No. 1; Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” surges 7-4 in its second week on the chart, up 13% to 63.2 million streams worldwide; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” retreats 4-5, after reaching No. 3.

‘abcdefu’ Atop Global Excl. U.S. for Eighth Week

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” rules the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for an eighth week, with 36.1 million streams (down 6%) and 5,300 sold (down 2%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Feb. 18-24 tracking week.

“Abcdefu” ties BTS’ “Dynamite” for the third-longest Global Excl. U.S. reign, after The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” each dominated for nine weeks.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. best; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” repeats at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” holds at its No. 4 high; and Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” jumps 10-5 in its second frame on the chart, up 25% to 49.4 million streams outside the U.S.

Additionally, Puerto Rico’s Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone’s “Desesperados” ascends to the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (12-10), up 2% to 32.4 million streams outside the U.S.

Alejandro achieves his second Global Excl. U.S. top 10, after “Todo de Ti” rose to No. 3 last June, while Corleone earns his first. (The pair previously charted together with “El Efecto,” which ranked at its No. 124 best on the inaugural Global Excl. U.S. tally in September 2020; Corleone previously was half of reggaeton duo Plan B, which tallied 11 entries on the U.S.-based Hot Latin Songs chart in 2006-17.)

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 5, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 1).

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.