Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Continues Reigns on Both Billboard Global Charts

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” remains the hottest song in the world, as it leads the Billboard Global 200 chart for a fourth week and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. ranking for a second frame.

The two charts (which began in September 2020) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Heat Waves’ Atop Global 200 for Fourth Week

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” logs a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The British quartet’s first leader on the list drew 56.8 million streams (up 2%) and sold 5,500 (down 8%) worldwide in the March 11-17 tracking week.

Notably, “Heat Waves” ties for the longest Global 200 domination among groups so far, matching the four-week rule of BTS’ “Dynamite” in 2020-21.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” holds at No. 2 on the Global 200, after four weeks at No. 1; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” lifts 4-3, after an overall-record 11 weeks at No. 1; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” slips to No. 4 from its No. 3 high; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” repeats at No. 5, after reaching No. 3.

‘Heat Waves’ No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S. for Second Week

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” concurrently commands the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, with 42.5 million streams (up 2%) and 2,300 sold (down 7%) in territories outside the U.S. in the March 11-17 tracking week.

The ranks, and moves, in the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five mirror those of the Global 200, as, below “Heat Waves,” GAYLE’s “abcdefu” is stationary at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., following its record-tying nine-week reign; The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” rises 4-3, after nine weeks at No. 1 (“abcdefu,” “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” share the mark for the most weeks spent at the summit); Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” retreats to No. 4 from its No. 3 best; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” holds at No. 5, after reaching No. 2.

