Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ & GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ Top Billboard Global Charts

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” tops the Billboard Global 200 chart for a second week, while GAYLE‘s “abcdefu” notches a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. ranking.

Notably, “abcdefu” ties for the most weeks spent atop Global Excl. U.S. since the list launched in September 2020.

Explore Explore Glass Animals See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The two charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Heat’ Intensifies Atop Global 200

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” tallies a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The song drew 54.8 million streams (essentially even week-over-week) and sold 4,800 (down 5%) worldwide in the Feb. 25-March 3 tracking week.

As previously reported, the song by the British quartet – the band’s Dave Bayley wrote and produced the song solo – hits No. 1 on the U.S.-focused, streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100. The track tops the Hot 100 in its 59th week on the chart, completing the longest climb to No. 1, a week after it wrapped an unprecedented 60-week climb to the top of the Global 200.

GAYLE’S “abcdefu” rebounds 3-2 on the Global 200, after four weeks at No. 1; “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, from Disney’s hit animated film Encanto, dips 2-3, after three weeks at No. 1; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” rises 5-4, after hitting No. 3; and Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” reaches the top five for the first time, pushing 6-5.

Record-Tying Spell for ‘abcdefu’ Atop Global Excl. U.S.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” leads the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a ninth week, with 34.8 million streams (down 4%) and 5,000 sold (down 5%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Feb. 25-March 3 tracking week.

The song, by Dallas native GAYLE, ties for the longest Global Excl. U.S. reign, matching the nine-week commands of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” both in 2021.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” ascends 4-3 for a new best rank; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” retreats 3-4, after reaching No. 2; and The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” rebounds 6-5.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 12, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 8). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.