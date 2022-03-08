Five Burning Questions: Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Gets to No. 1 in Its 59th Week on the Hot 100

History is made on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, as U.K. band Glass Animals reach the No. 1 spot on the chart, ending the five-week run of Encanto soundtrack smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

It’s an unexpected No. 1 in a number of ways for 2022, as a pop-rock song by a veteran alternative band without any major guests or other big names behind it. But what’s totally unprecedented about it was that it reaches No. 1 in its 59th week on the chart — scorching past the previous 35-week record for the longest journey to the top spot, held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Why is it finally topping the chart after such a long trek? And will this be the first of many such hits for Glass Animals? Billboard staffers discuss these questions and more below.

1. “Heat Waves” tops the Hot 100 this week in its 59th week on the chart. When the song debuted at No. 100 on the Hot 100 in January 2021, how surprised on a scale from 1-10 would you have been to learn the song would eventually hit No. 1?

Rania Aniftos: 8. When Dreamland first dropped, I didn’t think “Heat Waves” would be the standout single, let alone a Hot 100 chart topper. As an indie and alternative fan, on the other hand, I’m pretty excited that an alternative song is getting recognition on a chart that has been dominated by pop and hip-hop for the last few years.

Josh Glicksman: 10, and anyone who tells you that they saw this coming back then should be giving you lottery numbers. Typically, a decade-old group with zero career Hot 100 entries isn’t able to turn a six-month old single into a hit on the chart at all. Yet, even when Glass Animals accomplished that feat in January 2021, the idea that it’d wind up scaling the entire chart 59 weeks later — after several mini-resurgences — wasn’t even a consideration for me. Happily, I’ve been proven wrong and the Dave Bayley-led group is getting to take a well-earned victory lap this week.

Jason Lipshutz: A 9. Knock off one point because “Heat Waves” is pretty darn catchy and likable — after all these months, I’m still not remotely sick of hearing it pop up on the radio or on a playlist — but its 59-week climb to No. 1 is literally unprecedented, to the point where, even a month ago, I could have not foreseen Glass Animals actually sealing the deal. Factor in how rare it is for a song by a British alternative band to top the Hot 100 in the 2020s, and what we have is a full-on shocking chart-topper, one of those hits that exists like a wrinkle in the fabric of modern pop prognostication and trends.

Andrew Unterberger: Like a 9? Once a song likes this breaks a certain mainstream threshold to get on the chart in the first place, you never wanna totally count it out, but I’d of course be lying if I said I predicted the song’s Hot 100 run was going to be nearly this long or this vertical. Every time it hit a new plateau over the past year, I thought, “Oh nice, good for them” and assumed that would basically be the end of it. Every time I was wrong.

Christine Werthman: Solid 10, not only because it started at No. 100 — but because Glass Animals isn’t a brand-new, super-buzzy band primed for a No. 1. I never really thought of them as potential Hot 100 chart-toppers. Whoops.

2. There are a number of reasons why “Heat Waves” is finally topping the Hot 100 after such an unprecedentedly long climb up the chart — but which do you see as being the most important?

Rania Aniftos: TikTok, of course. The “Sometimes all I think about is you” lyric trend dominated the platform throughout 2021, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned during my time at Billboard, it’s to never underestimate the power of TikTok on the charts.

Josh Glicksman: I’ll say that its extended stay at multiple radio formats got it over the hump. The viral aspect of it — looking at you, TikTok — is nothing to bat an eye at, and it’s no secret that the platform has given chart newcomers a huge lift time and again over the past few years. Still, radio is a more justifiable answer to point to when looking at the duration of its run: “Heat Waves” has been in the rotation for months and months and months, and the longer it has hung around, it seems like a) the more stations you’ll hear it on and b) the less driving you need to do before you hear it blaring out of your speakers again.

Jason Lipshutz: The combination of the alt-to-pop crossover — its radio presence has been gigantic, particularly over the past few months — as well as a lack of competition. Would “Heat Waves” have hit No. 1 if a few big new singles had been released over the past two months? Maybe, but the scarcity of songs connecting in the upper tier of the Hot 100 right now effectively cleared the runway for Glass Animals to turn a top 10 hit from last fall into an ultra-slow-growing chart-topper.

Andrew Unterberger: I think it’s that virality isn’t as quick-hitting a thing as we’re used to. We’re seeing more and more these days that songs that initially get a viral boost from TikTok or other cultural-influencer platforms don’t see those numbers gain or recede as rapidly as they once did, and they can keep climbing for months even after the initial excitement died down — as they spread to other platforms and just generally become a part of a large number of listeners’ lives. Look at the Spotify daily charts and you’ll see any number of songs that make you go, “That song is STILL that popular??” Yep, and it might get all the way to No. 1 while you’re not looking.

Christine Werthman: Can I pick two? Great. First, it’s an all-ages song, a generational olive branch, if you will, that is catchy but mellow enough to have mass appeal. Once you’ve heard that funky little guitar part and watery melody line a couple times, you can probably sing back the chorus of this slow-burn track. Second, there’s not a lot of competition for No. 1 right now, so it had better odds. Also, it’s possible that it hit No. 1 because parents worldwide finally said “no más” to repeat plays of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

3. “Heat Waves” is an unusual No. 1 in a number of ways, but one of the biggest is likely is it being an unaccompanied No. 1 from a true, conventionally structured band — not a pop vocal group or a solo project operating under a different name — of which there have only been one or two in the past decade. Do you see that as being meaningful for 2022 pop music, or is it just an interesting aberration?

Rania Aniftos: It would be nice to see a 2015-esque resurgence of indie-pop bands, but I do think more traditional, disco-inspired pop will continue to take over the music industry this year, as we’ve seen how much fans are enjoying dancefloor jams after two years of a pandemic. Who knows, though? The success of “Heat Waves” could inspire up-and-coming bands as well as already established ones to lean more into their alternative roots.

Josh Glicksman: As much as I’d love to say that I think it’s meaningful for 2022 pop music, it feels much more like an interesting aberration to me. On this week’s Hot 100, the only two other unaccompanied “bands” that appear in the top half of the chart are THE ANXIETY and Silk Sonic, both of which most people would likely deem solo artists joining forces as opposed to conventionally structured bands. Long live the band — both in pop music and in other genres — but I don’t see Glass Animals’ success being a trend of what’s to come on the Hot 100 this year.

Jason Lipshutz: Probably just an interesting aberration. Think of it this way: the success of Maroon 5 at the top of the Hot 100 chart over the past decade hasn’t really signified any “rebirth of the popular band” trend over that span, mostly because their No. 1 singles, from “One More Night” to “Girls Like You,” come across as pop songs that could have conceivably been credited to a single vocalist for listeners unfamiliar with the artist behind the track. Same goes for “Heat Waves,” which obviously is a group effort, but isn’t the sort of instrumental pile-up that draws attention to that group effort.

Andrew Unterberger: It’s a tiny bit meaningful, in that the pop music playing field has leveled off again a little genre-wise, and you don’t necessarily have to be (or collaborate with) a rap or pop star right now to have a path to No. 1, like it seemed for much of the late ’10s. TikTok has helped boost the commercial potential of alternative acts, and radio has begun to follow suit. But are we gonna see a whole influx of garage bands storming the charts now as a result? Doesn’t seem terribly likely.

Christine Werthman: I do think there has been more of an interest of late in guitar-centric rock bands, like Wet Leg, but in the case of Glass Animals, “Heat Waves” just fits the electro-pop vibe of the time. This song cleanly slides onto a playlist with a handful of others in the top 10, like GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” the Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Bieber’s “Ghost,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” — even Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).” It’s less about the configuration of the music-makers and more about the music itself.

4. Glass Animals had been around for several years and scored a number of alternative radio hits in the U.S. already, but this has been their first trip to the Hot 100. Do you see them being more regular fixtures on the chart following “Heat Waves,” or again, mostly just an intriguing pop one-off?

Rania Aniftos: I know I’m being negative in this Five Burning Questions segment, but I unfortunately think it’s a one-off. TikTok is so random with the songs that go viral, and very rarely are there artists like Doja Cat and Jack Harlow, who have multiple songs pop off on the platform. I’m going to liken the chart success of “Heat Waves” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” success in 2020, which introduced Gen-Z to classic rock for a second — and then they forgot about it, and Fleetwood Mac didn’t have another TikTok hit.

Josh Glicksman: I’d go with somewhere in between. Glass Animals have more than proved themselves in multiple radio formats, which should serve them well with future releases, particularly in the immediate interim. I don’t expect them to become perennial top 40 mainstays, but the prospect of the group pulling off an entry on the chart here or there wouldn’t surprise me in the least. Repeat virality will be the more difficult hurdle for them to jump.

Jason Lipshutz: Glass Animals have traded in memorable, mainstream-adjacent singles for some time; “Heat Waves” was the first to really cross over for them, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it wasn’t their last. Even “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance),” a bonus track single from the latest version of their Dreamland album, has the type of hook and groove to potentially follow “Heat Waves” into the top 40, should the heat from their No. 1 single ever die down.

Andrew Unterberger: The thing with Glass Animals is that even without a major pop crossover hit to their name, they were still a very successful alternative act, touring good-sized international venues, getting steady radio play and strong streaming numbers. They’ll probably return to closer to that water level once “Heat Waves” runs its course — still might be a while — but they’ll always have the potential of jumping back up with the right song, since they have a reliable-enough following (and sharp-enough pop instincts) to keep from ever drifting too far from the mainstream.

Christine Werthman: “Heat Waves” might give their next singles some momentum, but they’re eventually going to return to being an alternative radio band. They don’t seem like the kind of group to chase trends; the current trend just happened to encapsulate that breezy, upbeat sound they’ve been broadcasting for years.

5. With the seasons beginning to transition from winter to spring, a lot of people are going to start turning the temperature up on their music listening as well. What other “Heat” or “Hot” song would you recommend as the absolute must for any such warm-weather playlists?

Rania Aniftos: I’m throwing it back and saying Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff.” Or the Kygo remix. Up to you!

Josh Glicksman: Maybe not the most apt song for a summer party but “Heat Wave” by Snail Mail belongs on any and all warm-weather-themed playlists. Singular or plural, give me more heat waves (in song titles, not in temperature, please).

Jason Lipshutz: Let’s go with “Canned Heat,” the Jamiroquai nu-disco jam immortalized in Napoleon Dynamite but which should have been a bonafide hit to follow “Virtual Insanity.” When the weather is getting warmer, you WILL listen to Jay Kay when he declares, “DANCE!”

Andrew Unterberger: Let’s go back to the tried-and-true original “Heat Wave,” Martha and the Vandellas’ 1963 Motown classic. How this missed being a Hot 100 No. 1 itself six decades ago — it peaked at No. 4 — remains one for the weathermen.

Christine Werthman: Mitski’s “Heat Lightning” is one of my favorite songs right now, and although it’s not one to turn up the temperature on the dance floor, it’s a warm, simmering track that unfolds like a sunrise.