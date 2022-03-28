Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Tops Hot 100 For Fourth Week, Doja Cat’s ‘Woman’ Hits Top 10

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week, after completing a record 59-week climb to No. 1.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber‘s “Ghost” reaches the Hot 100’s top five, rising from No. 6 to No. 5 to become his milestone 20th top five hit, and Doja Cat‘s “Woman” enters the top 10 (12-9), marking her fifth top 10 and the third from her album Planet Her.

“Heat Waves,” released on Wolf Tone/Polydor/Republic Records, drew 66.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 1%) and 15.1 million U.S. streams (essentially even week-over-week) and sold 2,900 downloads (down 7%) in the March 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

The single, the first Hot 100 No. 1 (and entry on the chart) for the British quartet, adds a third week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; rebounds from No. 4 to its No. 3 high on Streaming Songs; and holds at No. 20 on Digital Song Sales, where it reached No. 13.

Notably, with its fourth week atop the Hot 100, “Heat Waves” ties for the ninth-longest reign among songs by British groups in the chart’s 63-year history. The song boasts the longest command by a British group (since its second week at No. 1) since Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” also led for four weeks just over 25 years ago.

Longest-Leading Hot 100 No. 1s by British Groups

Weeks at No. 1, Title, Artist, Date Reached No. 1

9, “Hey Jude,” The Beatles, Sept. 28, 1968

8, “Every Breath You Take,” The Police, July 9, 1983

8, “Night Fever,” Bee Gees, March 18, 1978

7, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” UB40, July 24, 1993

7, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” The Beatles, Feb. 1, 1964

5, “Silly Love Songs,” Wings, May 22, 1976

5, “Get Back,” The Beatles (with Billy Preston), May 24, 1969

5, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” The Beatles, April 4, 1964

4, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, March 12, 2022

4, “Wannabe,” Spice Girls, Feb. 22, 1997

4, “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II),” Pink Floyd, March 22, 1980

4, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” Queen, Feb. 23, 1980

4, “Stayin’ Alive,” Bee Gees, Feb. 4, 1978

4, “My Love,” Paul McCartney and Wings, June 2, 1973

4, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?,” Bee Gees, Aug. 7, 1971

4, “Honky Tonk Women,” The Rolling Stones, Aug. 23, 1969

4, “Yesterday,” The Beatles, Oct. 9, 1965

4, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” The Rolling Stones, July 10, 1965

(The Bee Gees’ members were born on the Isle of Man and moved to the U.K. proper, Australia and back to the U.K.; The Police and Wings featured British frontmen and British and American members.)

Among all British acts (duo/groups and soloists), Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” (featuring American Bruno Mars) and Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997″/”Something About the Way You Look Tonight” share the longest Hot 100 domination: 14 weeks each, in 2015 and 1997-98, respectively.

“Heat Waves” concurrently rules the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 27th week each.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1. It keeps at No. 2 on Radio Songs (60.4 million, down 7%) and rebounds 13-8 on Streaming Songs (11.3 million, down 2%). The track has spent all 37 of its weeks on the Hot 100 in the top 10, dating to its entrance at No. 3 on the July 24, 2021, chart; it’s now only a week from potentially tying Post Malone’s “Circles” for the longest consecutive run in the top 10 from a debut, as “Circles” logged its first 38 weeks on the list in the tier in 2019-20.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” is stationary at its No. 3 Hot 100 high, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a 10th week each, and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” holds at No. 4, after reaching No. 3.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” rises 6-5 for a new Hot 100 high, becoming his landmark 20th top five hit. He’s only the 10th act to reach the threshold.

Most Top Five Hot 100 Hits

29, The Beatles

28, Madonna

27, Mariah Carey

27, Drake

24, Janet Jackson

23, Rihanna

21, Elvis Presley (with the start of his career having predated the chart’s inception)

20, Justin Bieber

20, Michael Jackson

20, Stevie Wonder

19, Whitney Houston

19, Elton John

19, Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, with “Stay” and “Ghost,” Bieber is the first artist with two songs in the Hot 100’s top five simultaneously in over six months, since Drake, on the Sept. 18, 2021, chart, when he joined The Beatles as the only acts ever to infuse the entire top five in a single week.

“Ghost” holds at its No. 3 high on Radio Songs (58.6 million, down 2%) and returns to its best rank (32-22) on Streaming Songs (9 million, up 1%).

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, slips 5-6 on the Hot 100 after five weeks at No. 1, the longest reign ever for a song from a Disney film. The track, by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie, continues its command on Streaming Songs, where it leads for a 12th week (19.3 million, down 13%), tying for the ninth-longest rule since the chart began in January 2013.

Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” pushes 8-7 on the Hot 100 and Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” lifts 9-8, as both songs reach new best ranks. The former wins the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award for a sixth consecutive week (up 13% to 47.7 million), the longest such streak since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” also claimed the honor for six weeks in a row in June-July 2021.

Doja Cat’s “Woman” hits the Hot 100’s top 10, climbing 12-9, led by its 7-6 advance on Radio Songs (53.1 million, up 8%).

The song is Doja Cat’s fifth Hot 100 top 10 and third from her 2021 album Planet Her, following “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA (No. 3, July 2021), and “Need to Know” (No. 8, November 2021). She previously reached the region with “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj (No. 1, one week, May 2020), and as featured, with Megan Thee Stallion, on Ariana Grande’s “34+35” (No. 2, January 2021).

“Woman” concurrently crowns the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a fourth week.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Adele’s “Easy on Me” drops 7-10, after it collected 10 weeks at No. 1.

