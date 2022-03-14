Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Sizzles Atop Both Billboard Global Charts

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” is the hottest song in the world, as it leads the Billboard Global 200 chart for a third week and spends its first frame atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. ranking.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello‘s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, launches at No. 10 on the Global 200.

The two charts (which began in September 2020) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Heat Waves,’ ‘Bam Bam’ Highlight Global 200’s Top 10

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” logs a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The British quartet’s first leader on the list drew 55.8 million streams (up 2%) and sold 6,000 (up 25%) worldwide in the March 4-10 tracking week.

GAYLE’S “abcdefu” holds at No. 2 on the Global 200, after four weeks at No. 1; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” hits a new high, rising 5-3; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” lifts 6-4, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” slips 4-5, after reaching No. 3.

Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, soars onto the Global 200 at No. 10, with 34 million streams and 13,700 sold worldwide in its first week, following its March 4 arrival. Cabello earns her first top 10 on the chart and Sheeran scores his fourth. The single previews her third LP, Familia, due April 8. (The other song released from the set so far, “Don’t Go Yet,” reached No. 28 last August.)

‘Heat Waves’ Hits No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

“Heat Waves” concurrently becomes Glass Animals’ first No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, ascending from No. 2 with 41.6 million streams (up 2%) and 2,500 sold (up 29%) in territories outside the U.S. in the March 4-10 tracking week.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” drops to No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., following its record-tying nine-week reign; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” keeps at its No. 3 high; The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” pushes 5-4, after nine weeks at No. 1 (“abcdefu,” “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” share the mark for the most weeks spent at the summit); and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” retreats 4-5, after reaching No. 2.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 19, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 15). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.