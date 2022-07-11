Chart Rewind: In 1987, George Strait’s ‘Texas’ Was No. 1 in the U.S.A.

On July 11, 1987, George Strait‘s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

The song was written by husband-and-wife team Sanger D. and Lyndia J. Shafer (fun fact, given the song’s storyline: she was his fourth bride) and Jimmy Bowen produced it.

“Texas” was released as the second of three Hot Country Songs No. 1s from Strait’s album Ocean Front Property, in between the title track and “Am I Blue.” It became Strait’s 11th of his record 44 leaders, which span from “Fool Hearted Memory” in 1982 through “River of Love” in 2009.

On Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, which launched in 1990, Strait became the first artist to tally 100 entries with the 2019 debut of “The Weight of the Badge,” which he co-authored with son Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon. Parent set Honky Tonk Time Machine became Strait’s record 27th Top Country Albums No. 1.

In 2020, Strait told Billboard that while he has “not completed” any new music, he had “jotted down a lot of ideas that I think could possibly work into a song at some point. I took one of our live versions of ‘You Wreck Me’ by the late and great Tom Petty and sent it to his [SiriusXM] channel to see if they might play it. I’m very proud to say that they [have]. My band was amazing on that song. I’m a huge Petty fan.”

On July 30, Strait is set to headline a concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, featuring Little Big Town, Parker McCollum and Chris Stapleton.