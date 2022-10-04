George Michael’s ‘Older’ Leads Midweek U.K. Albums Chart

George Michael is set for a posthumous return to the U.K. chart summit, with Older (via Sony Music CG).

The former Wham star leads the midweek survey with his 1996 album, which enjoys the reissue treatment, including its first-ever release on vinyl.

The third solo album from Michael, Older hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart following its original release, and spawned two U.K. chart-topping singles, “Jesus To A Child” and “Fastlove.”

Michael had a stellar recording career, both with ‘80s pop duo Wham and, later, as a solo artist, which yielded seven No. 1 singles and as many best-selling albums. He died on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2016, at the age of 53.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is Slipknot’s The End So Far (Roadrunner). It’s the followup to 2019’s U.K. chart-leader We Are Not Your Kind, and it trails Older by less than 2,500 copies at the halfway point, the Official Charts Company reports. We Are Not Your Kind is the most downloaded title so far this week.

Meanwhile, Scottish indie-rock outfit the Snuts are poised for a No. 3 debut with Burn The Empire (Parlophone), their second album. The Snuts last year became the first Scottish band to bag a U.K. No. 1 debut album in 14 years last year, with W.L.

In a midweek top 10 flush with new releases, Craig David returns with his eighth studio album 22 (BMG), new at No. 4, while U.S. indie-rock veterans the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are ready for a return to the top tier with Cool It Down (Secretly Canadian), new at No. 5.

Close behind is Bjork with her comeback creation, Fossora (One Little Independent), new at No. 6, which could earn the veteran Icelandic artist her first U.K. top 10 since 2007’s Volta — 15 years ago.

Finally, alternative rock legends Pixies could snag a seventh top 10 LP with Doggerel (Infectious Music), new at No. 7 on the chart blast, as alternative pop act Shakespears Sister is on track for chart return with their second album Hormonally Yours (London Music Livestream), which originally peaked at No. 3 on its release in 1992. The 30th anniversary edition of Hormonally Yours blasts to No. 8 on the midweek survey.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.