George Ezra’s ‘Gold Rush Kid’ Heading For U.K. No. 1

George Ezra performs during The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on Feb. 20, 2019 in London.

George Ezra should extend his U.K. streak to three-straight leaders with Gold Rush Kid (via Columbia), his third studio album.

The English singer and songwriter’s latest LP leads the midweek chart, and is unlikely to be stopped on its path to the top.

According to the OCC, Gold Rush Kid is outstripping its closest rival by four-to-one, and is almost certain to win the crown, equaling the efforts of 2014 debut Wanted on Voyage and 2018’s Staying at Tamara’s.

Also new to the Official Chart Update is Chase & Status’s What Came Before (EMI), the electronic music duo’s fifth studio album. It’s aiming for a No. 3 entry, and could give the act its best charting performance since 2013’s Brand New Machine peaked at No. 2.

Meanwhile, BTS is heading to a fourth U.K. Top 5 album with Proof (BigHit Entertainment), the K-pop superstars’ anthology. It’s new at No. 5 on the Chart Blast, with lead single “Yet to Come” eyeing a Top 20 berth on the Official Singles Chart.

Further down the list, a string of new titles are set to make a splash in the Top 40, including records from former Portico Quartet singer-songwriter Nick Mulvey (New Mythology at No. 13 via Fiction), late hip-hop artist XXXTentacion (Look at Me: The Album at No. 24 via Columbia), classical master Max Richter (The New Four Seasons – Vivaldi Recomposed at No. 29 via Deutsche Grammophon), U.S. metal group Motionless in White (Scoring the End of the World at No. 30 via Roadrunner), German thrash metal act Kreator (Hate Über Alles at No. 34 via Nuclear Blast) and Britpop era act Kula Shaker (1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs at No. 36 via Strangefolk).

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are presented late Friday.