George Ezra Completes U.K. Chart Hattrick With ‘Gold Rush Kid’

George Ezra performs during The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on Feb. 20, 2019 in London.

George Ezra strikes gold as he scores a third consecutive U.K. albums chart title.

The English singer’s Gold Rush Kid (Columbia) blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, with combined sales upwards of 44,000, the OCC reports, with physical sales accounting for 79% of the total.

Gold Rush Kid completes a hattrick started with Wanted On Voyage (from 2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018).

Ezra’s latest LP bumps Harry Styles’ Harry’s Place (Columbia), from the leaderboard. Harry’s Place is coming off a two-week stint at No. 1, the only title this year to log consecutive weeks at the top.

At the midweek point, Gold Rush Kid was outpacing its closest rival by four-to-one.

Further down the list, British electronic duo Chase & Status starts at No. 4 with What Came Before (EMI), for their first Top 10 appearance in five years.

Meanwhile, BTS land a fifth U.K. Top 10 album with anthology Proof (Big Hit Entertainment), new at No. 8. BTS, which is disbanding to allow its members to pursue solo careers, roars to No. 1 on Australia’s chart with the new collection.

Finally, late American rapper and singer XXXTentacion makes an impact on the U.K. Top 40 with his posthumous compilation, Look At Me: The Album (Columbia). It’s new at No. 23, and becomes the artist’s second album to crack the U.K. Top 40 following his June 2018 death, aged 20, and his fourth overall.