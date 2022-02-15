GAYLE, Glass Animals, ‘Bruno’ & More Top Billboard’s New Hits of the World Charts

Following the inceptions of the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts in 2020, Billboard has unveiled the new Hits of the World surveys, zooming in on the top 25 songs in more than 40 countries based on streaming and digital sales data, powered by MRC Data.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news gayle Glass Animals See latest videos, charts and news

The inaugural Feb. 19-dated Hits of the World rankings are led by 35 different songs. Three songs top three new charts each, with GAYLE’s “abcdefu,” currently No. 1 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, reigning in Austria, Germany and Luxembourg.

Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone’s “Desesperados” rules the lists for Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru.

And atop the charts for Iceland, Ireland and the U.K., as well as the Global 200 and the U.S.-focused (and airplay-, streaming- and sales-based) Billboard Hot 100 is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast, from Disney’s hit animated film Encanto.

Elsewhere, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” paces the Australia and Slovakia charts. The other multinational leader is Xama, Gustah and Neo Beats’ “Malvadao 3,” at No. 1 in Brazil and Portugal.

GAYLE and Glass Animals also reach well beyond their No. 1 ranks, as each artist’s hit places in the top 10 of a hefty 18 of the newly launched Hits of the World charts.

Plus, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy,” and Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” rank in the top 10 of 13, 12 and 10 new Hits of the World surveys, respectively (despite not topping any individual rankings).

Other international chart-toppers come courtesy of acts including Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Ektor, Ninho, Troye Sivan and Sid Sriram.

As previously reported, the new top 25 Hits of the World song charts represent territories throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. They will update each Tuesday in the newly-unveiled Hits of the World charts section on billboard.com, joining existing lists for Billboard-branded licensees in Argentina, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, along with longstanding third-party partner charts. Each new ranking is based on song consumption methodology, blending streaming and sales data, unique for each territory.