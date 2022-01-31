Gayle’s ‘Abcdefu’ Reenters U.K. Chart Race

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit single from Disney’s Encanto, is on track for a third week atop the U.K. chart, though don’t count out Gayle’s “Abcdefu” (Atlantic).

The U.S. teen’s viral hit climbed to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart earlier this month, getting there in its ninth week.

“Abcdefu” lifts 3-2 on the First Look chart, which ranks singles based on the first 48 hours in the chart week, and sits just behind “Bruno.”

Meanwhile, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” (Island/YBNL Nation/Empire) dips 2-3 but remains in contention.

According to the OCC, three tracks from the Encanto soundtrack (via Walt Disney) could impact the Top 10 when the chart proper is published late Friday.

In addition to “Bruno,” Encanto’s “Surface Pressure” holds at No. 4, and “The Family Madrigal” featuring Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz could make its first appearance in the Top 10, lifting 11-5.

Also, Irish DJ collective Belters Only are eyeing a first U.K. Top 10 with “Make Me Feel Good” (Polydor), up 13-8, while Gold Coast, Australia producer Luude could snag a Top 10 hit with “Down Under”(Sweat It Out) featuring Colin Hay, a bass-heavy electronic reimaging on of Men At Work’s 1980s hit. It’s up 16-9 and could become Luude’s first Top 10 hit. Hay, frontman with Men At Work, previously reached No. 1 in the U.K. with the original version of “Down Under,” back in 1983.