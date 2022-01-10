Gayle’s ‘Abcdefu’ Takes Pole Position In U.K. Chart Race

Gayle is going for No. 1 in the U.K.

The 17-year-old singer and songwriter takes the lead in the chart race with her viral song “abcdefu,” though Adele’s current leader “Easy On Me” is close behind.

“Abcdefu” has the advantage on the First Look chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the U.K. based on sales and streams counted from the first 48 hours in the cycle.

At this stage, it’s too close to call. Just 1,000 chart sales split “Abcdefu” and “Easy On Me,” which is currently on a seven-week streak at No. 1, the longest for any Adele song.

With “Abcdefu,” the Texas teen topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists list and, in December, earned a No. 51 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The single has gone as high as No. 15 on the U.S. chart.

The breakup song was initially powered on the TikTok platform, where it had featured in more than half a million videos on the short-video streaming platform by the close of 2021.

Meanwhile, teen Lauren Spencer-Smith is set for her U.K. Top 40 debut with “Fingers Crossed,” which surges 90-3 on the chart blast.

The American Idol alum has a viral hit on her hands with “Fingers Crossed,” a breakup anthem that’s also caught fire on TikTok.

Following the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd has the top two debuts on the chart blast, led by “Sacrifice,” new at No. 6. Also, the Canadian R&B singer’s lead album single “Take My Breath” is on track for a Top 10 appearance, at No. 7; and his Swedish House Mafia collaboration “How Do I Make You Love Me? Could” could start at No. 15.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.