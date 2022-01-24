GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ Tops Billboard Global Charts, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Bounds

GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” continues as the biggest song in the world, as it logs a third week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 29).

Meanwhile, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, jumps to No. 2 on the Global 200, and Imagine Dragons and JID‘s “Enemy” reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top five.

Billboard‘s two global charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘abcdefu,’ ‘Bruno’ Nos. 1 & 2 on Global 200

“abcdefu” by Dallas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter GAYLE adds a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The song drew 58.3 million streams (down 1%) and sold 16,100 (down 8%) worldwide in the Jan. 14-20 tracking week.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo (both from Colombia), Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz (all from the U.S.) and the Encanto cast, surges 6-2 on the Global 200, with 57.7 million streams (up 14%) and 13,500 sold (up 18%) worldwide.

The song is from the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto, which returns to No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 album chart, after the set became the first soundtrack to reign since December 2019 and only the sixth animated film soundtrack to lead since the list began in March 1956.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” rebounds to its No. 3 Global 200 high, from No. 4; Adele’s “Easy on Me” dips 3-4, after six weeks at the summit; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” keeps at No. 5, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

‘abcdefu’ Atop Global Excl. U.S., Top Five Is ‘Enemy’ Territory

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” likewise leads the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third week, with 44.6 million streams (essentially even week over week) and 7,000 sold (down 4%) outside the U.S. in the Jan. 14-20 tracking week.

Nos. 2 through 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart also hold in place: Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” at its No. 2 high; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” at No. 3, following its record-tying nine weeks on top (matching the reign of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in 2021); and Adele’s “Easy on Me,” at No. 4, after seven weeks on top.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” reaches the tier (7-5), with 40 million streams (up 3%) and 1,900 sold (up 4%) outside the U.S. The song, each act’s first top five hit on the tally, is from the soundtrack to Netflix’s animated series Arcane: League of Legends, which premiered in November.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 29) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 25). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard's subscription-based service.

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.