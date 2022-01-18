GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ Rules Billboard Global Charts, The Weeknd’s ‘Sacrifice’ Debuts in Top 10

GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” remains the biggest song in the world, as it spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 22).

Plus, The Weeknd‘s “Sacrifice” launches in the top 10 of both global tallies and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, ascends to the Global 200’s top 10.

Billboard‘s two global charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘abcdefu’ Spells Success Again on Global 200

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” logs a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 58.9 million streams (essentially even week-over-week) and 17,400 sold (down 2%) worldwide in the Jan. 7-13 tracking week. It also takes over atop the Official UK Singles chart.

The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” soars onto the Global 200 at No. 2 with 53.5 million streams and 6,200 sold worldwide in its first week, following the Jan. 7 release of parent album Dawn FM. As previously reported, the set dials up a No. 2 debut on the U.S.-based Billboard 200.

With the song’s bow, the Canadian superstar adds his seventh Global 200 top 10, tying Justin Bieber for the third-best total. Drake leads with 13 top 10s on the tally, while BTS has banked eight.

Also in the Global 200’s top 10, lead Dawn FM single “Take My Breath” rebounds 93-10, up 233% to 37 million streams and 289% to 6,200 sold globally. The song debuted at its No. 5 high on the chart in August.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” rises 4-3 on the Global 200, after six weeks at the summit; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” dips from its No. 3 high to No. 4; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slides 2-5, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

Additionally in the Global 200’s top 10, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo (both from Colombia), Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, jumps 11-6 with 50.4 million streams (up 12%) and 11,500 sold (up 16%) worldwide.

The song is from the Encanto soundtrack, which ranks at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, a week after the set crowned the survey, becoming the first soundtrack to reign since December 2019 and only the sixth animated film soundtrack to lead since the chart began in March 1956.

GAYLE Continues Atop Global Excl. U.S.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” likewise tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, with 44.8 million streams (up 1%) and 7,200 sold (up 15%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Jan. 7-13 tracking week.

The rest of the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five likewise holds in place: Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” at its No. 2 best; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” at No. 3, following its record-tying nine weeks on top (matching the domination of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in 2021); Adele’s “Easy on Me,” at No. 4, after seven weeks on top; and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” at No. 5, after reaching No. 3.

Plus, The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” makes a No. 6 Global Excl. U.S. debut, with 34.5 million streams and 2,600 sold outside the U.S. The Weeknd claims his fifth Global Excl. U.S. top 10; only Justin Bieber and BTS (seven each) boast more.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 22) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 19). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations. This can cause delays in publishing.