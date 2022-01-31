GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ Rules Billboard Global Charts For Fourth Week

GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” remains the biggest song in the world, as it notches a fourth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 5, 2022).

Plus, Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” hits the top five of the surveys for the first time, while Jessica Darrow‘s “Surface Pressure,” from Disney’s Encanto, and Gunna and Future‘s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, each reach the Global 200’s top 10.

Billboard‘s two global charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘abcdefu,’ No. 1 on Global 200, ‘Encanto’ Enchants Top 10

“abcdefu” by Dallas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter GAYLE adds a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The song drew 56.1 million streams (down 4%) and sold 12,700 (down 21%) worldwide in the Jan. 21-27 tracking week.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, holds at its No. 2 Global 200 high and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” is steady at its No. 3 best.

As previously reported, “Bruno” crowns the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” ranks in the Global 200’s top five for the first time, rising 6-4 in its 56th week on the chart, as it completes the longest trip to the region so far (surpassing the 29-week trek for Dua Lipa’s “Levitating”). The British band’s track, which completed a record 42-week climb to the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 in November, drew 50 million streams (down 1%) and sold 4,700 (down 6%) globally in the tracking week.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” repeats at No. 5, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure” bubbles up to the Global 200’s top 10, jumping 13-9 with 39.3 million streams (up 2%) and 9,200 sold (down less than 1%) worldwide. The actress-singer, and voice of Encanto character Luisa Madrigal, lands her first top 10 on the chart.

Both “Bruno” and “Pressure” are from the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto, which logs a third week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200.

Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, also enters the Global 200 top 10, rising 12-10 with 33.7 million streams (up 5%) and 1,100 sold (down 16%) globally. Gunna and Future each achieve their second Global 200 top 10 and Young Thug posts his third; In September, Future and Young Thug hit No. 2 on the tally together as featured on Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.”

‘abcdefu’ Also Atop Global Excl. U.S.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” likewise leads the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fourth week, with 43.1 million streams (down 3%) and 5,900 sold (down 15%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Jan. 21-27 tracking week.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” is steady at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” keeps at No. 3, following its record-tying nine weeks on top (matching the rule of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in 2021); and Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” lifts 5-4 for a new best.

As on the Global 200, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top five for the first time, advancing 7-5 in its 54th week on the chart, likewise wrapping the longest climb to the tier (again, over Dua Lipa’s 29-week journey with “Levitating”). “Heat Waves” drew 37.2 million streams and sold 1,800 (down 1% in each metric) outside the U.S. in the tracking week.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 5) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 1).

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.