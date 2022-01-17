Gayle’s ‘Abcdefu’ Completes Climb to U.K. No. 1

Gayle completes her ascent to the U.K. chart throne as “abcdefu” (Atlantic) rises to No. 1 in its ninth week.

The teenage Texan — she’s just 17 years and six months — is one of the youngest artists to be crowned on the U.K. chart, and is the third under-18 leader in less than two years, following New Zealand producer Jawsh 685 and U.S. singer Olivia Rodrigo.

The viral hit piles on 4.7 million streams in the U.K. to bump Adele’s “Easy On Me” (Columbia) to No. 2, stopping its eighth non-consecutive weeks at the summit.

Close behind is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Walt Disney), by the cast of Disney’s latest animated hit Encanto. “Bruno” lifts 4-3, for a new peak.

Another viral hit surges the Official U.K. Singles Chart. Lauren Spencer-Smith’s breakup number “Fingers Cross” powers 90-4, giving the American Idol alum her first U.K. Top 10 appearance.

With The Weeknd scoring his third U.K. No. 1 album with Dawn FM (Republic Records/XO), three singles from it impact the Top 40.

The Canadian artist’s “Sacrifice” is this week’s highest new entry at No. 10, while “Take My Breath” vaults 57-14 and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” starts at No. 22.

In the U.K., artists are allowed a maximum of three of their most popular tracks from an album to appear in the singles chart Top 100, based on criteria set-out in July 2017.