Gang of Youths Run to No. 1 In Australia With ‘Angel In Realtime’

There’s an Angel atop Australia’s albums chart this week, as Gang of Youths debut at No. 1 with their latest album, Angel In Realtime (Sony).

The Aussie rock favorites snag a second leader with Angel, following their 2017 sophomore LP Go Farther In Lightness, which went on to win four ARIA Awards, including album of the year.

“We just want to thank everybody for sticking with us and buying and streaming our record,” says the five-piece in a statement. “We are proud to be an Australian band and we just want to say again how much we appreciate the support we get from you all.”

The London-based Sydney band leads an all-new Top 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart, ahead of Slash & Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators’ 4 (Sony). It’s the rockers’ third No. 2 release after Apocalyptic Love (No. 2 in May 2012) and World On Fire (No. 2 in September 2014).

The set was release three weeks ago, but makes its first chart appearance following the distribution of more physical copies in the market, ARIA reports.

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne starts at No. 3 with Love Sux (Atlantic/Warner), the Canadian pop singer’s seventh studio album. Love Sux, which features assists from Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, becomes Lavigne’s seventh Top Ten entry.

British rapper Central Cee lands a new career chart peak with 23 (ADA/Warner), new at No. 6, while Tears For Fears make a long overdue return to the Australian survey with The Tipping Point (Concord/Universal), new at No. 7. It’s the first studio album from Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith since 2004, and the pair’s first chart entry since The Seeds Of Love went to No. 18 back in October 1989. The Tipping Point is the British duo’s first Top Ten appearance since their classic double-album Songs from the Big Chair, which peaked at No. 5 back in May 1985.

Finally, Australian country singer and songwriter Casey Barnes earns a second career Top 50 entry with Light It Up (Chugg Music/MGM), his sixth album. It’s new at No. 17.

On the ARIA Singles Chart, Glass Animals make a surprise return to the throne with “Heat Waves” (Polydor/Universal), which lifts 2-1 for a seventh non-consecutive week at No. 1.

“Heat Waves” broke early in Australia, where it won the triple j Hottest 100 poll for 2020 and was the No. 1 single for the year 2021. This is no ordinary rebound. The British indie act’s song spent 47 weeks in the chart wilderness, though in 57 weeks thus far, has spent just one cycle outside the Top 10, the most by any single in ARIA Charts history.