Future Leads Hot Trending Songs Chart Thanks to Viral Groom Video

Future’s “I’m Dat N—-” leads Billboard’s Sept. 2-dated Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by X, over a year after its initial release thanks to a viral video featuring the song.

Explore Explore Future See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by X (formerly known as Twitter), track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across X, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Aug. 18-24.

“I’m Dat N—-,” from Future’s 2022 album I Never Liked You, rules thanks to a viral video widely shared on X featuring a groom walking out to the song at his wedding.

Bro walked out to “I’m Dat N****” by Future at his wedding. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W3VJIix1Au — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 24, 2023

It becomes Future’s first No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs; the tune previously appeared at No. 2 on the list in February.

The video spurred streaming gains for the song – a 15% gain from 836,000 official on-demand U.S. streams to 958,000 in the Aug. 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Future leads a slew of songs from Burna Boy’s new album I Told Them…, which occupy Nos. 2-9. They’re led by “Cheat on Me” featuring Dave, which preceded the album with an Aug. 22 release.

I Told Them… was eventually released Aug. 24, with further chart positions for both the album and its songs possible on the Sept. 9-dated Billboard charts encompassing the week of Aug. 25-31.

Victoria Monet’s “Alright” rounds out the top 10 from her new album Jaguar II, released Aug. 25.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.