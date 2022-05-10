Future Triples Up Atop Artist 100, Billboard 200 & Hot 100 Charts for First Time

Future scores his first triple triumph on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, as he leads all three charts simultaneously for the first time.

Future vaults from No. 30 to No. 1 on the Artist 100 (dated May 14), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fifth total week, thanks to the opening week success of his new album, I Never Liked You. The LP launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 222,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, scoring the biggest weekly total for an album this year. The set is Future’s eighth Billboard 200 No. 1, the fifth-most in the chart’s history among rappers, after Jay-Z (14), Drake, Eminem and Ye (10 each).

Future concurrently places 18 songs on the latest Hot 100, including all 16 from the standard edition of I Never Liked You, with “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, soaring in at the summit, marking Future’s second No. 1 and first in a lead role.

Future is the first act to simultaneously rule the Artist 100, Billboard 200 and Hot 100 at the same time since Adele, who did so for three weeks in December, when 30 and “Easy on Me” ruled the latter two lists. Nine other artists have achieved such a trifecta, dating to the Artist 100’s July 2014 inception. Four acts earned the honor in 2021: Adele (Dec. 4, 11 and 18), Taylor Swift (Nov. 27), Drake (Sept. 18) and Justin Bieber (April 3).

Drake has spent a record 15 weeks ruling the Artist 100, Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously, followed by Swift (10), Adele (nine), The Weeknd (five), Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran (two each), Bieber, BTS, Camila Cabello, Future and Kendrick Lamar (one each).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Miranda Lambert vaults from No. 58 to No. 7, as her latest LP Palomino races in at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (36,000 units). It’s her ninth and seventh top 10 on the respective rankings.

