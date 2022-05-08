Future Earns Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With ‘I Never Liked You’

Future earns his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as I Never Liked You debuts atop the list with the year’s largest week for any album. It earned 222,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 5, according to Luminate. That also marks Future’s largest week for a solo album, by units earned. His only album to post a bigger week was his collaborative set with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive, which bowed at No. 1 with 375,000 units in 2015.

In total, I Never Liked You is Future’s 15th top 10 album on the Billboard 200. He previously topped the chart with High Off Life (2020), Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD (2019), HNDRXX (2017), Future (2017), Evol (2016), What a Time to Be Alive (2015) and DS2 (2015).

Also in the new top 10: The Weeknd’s Dawn FM surges 35-2 after the release of its vinyl LP and boxed sets, Miranda Lambert’s Palomino debuts at No. 4, and NoCap’s Mr. Crawford bows at No. 8.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new May 14, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on May 10. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of I Never Like You’s 222,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 214,000 (equating to 283.75 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 6,500 and TEA units comprise 1,500. (I Never Liked You’s standard edition was released on April 29 with 16 tracks, and then expanded in the middle of its first week of release with six additional cuts.)

I Never Liked You’s starting sum of 222,000 units is the largest week for any album since Adele’s 30 logged 288,000 units in the week ending Dec. 2, 2021, and the biggest debut for an album since 30 launched with 839,000 a week earlier. I Never Liked You has the biggest week for any R&B/hip-hop album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy moved 236,000 in its second frame (week ending Sept. 16, 2021), and the biggest R&B/hip-hop debut since Certified launched with 613,000. In fact, in the last 12 months, only three albums have posted a week as large as I Never Liked You: Certified, Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) Donda (it debuted with 309,000 in the week ending Sept. 2, 2021) and J. Cole’s The Off-Season (debuting with 282,000 in the week ending May 20, 2021).

I Never Liked You boasts guests including Drake, EST Gee, Gunna, Kodak Black, Tems and Ye (all on its standard and expanded editions).

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM jumps from No. 35 to No. 2 — matching its debut and peak position — following the release of its vinyl LP, cassette and deluxe boxed sets on April 29. The album earned 57,000 equivalent album units (up 241%), of which album sales comprise 44,000 (up 2,282% — making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units comprise 13,000 (equaling 17.72 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. 77% of Dawn FM’s sales were from its vinyl LP, which was available in multiple variants, including a Target-exclusive edition pressed on translucent silver vinyl. In total, Dawn FM sold nearly 34,000 copies on vinyl — the largest sales week for an R&B album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991.

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album falls 2-3 with 50,000 equivalent album units (down 3%).

Miranda Lambert notches her seventh top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as Palomino debuts at No. 4 with 36,000 equivalent album units earned. The set is the highest-debuting country album of 2022 and gallops in with the year’s largest debut, by units, for a country effort. Of the album’s 36,000 units earned, album sales comprise 24,000; SEA units comprise 11,000 (equaling 14.35 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 1,000.

A trio of chart-topping albums is next on the Billboard 200, as Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour falls 4-5 (34,000 equivalent album units; down 6%), Lil Durk’s 7220 descends 3-6 (33,000; down 15%) and the Encanto soundtrack dips 5-7 (32,000; down 7%).

NoCap nets his first top 10 effort with his debut studio release Mr. Crawford, as the album debuts at No. 8 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned. Effectively all of that sum was driven by SEA units (equaling 40.07 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks). The rapper (real name: Kobe Vidal Crawford) has charted three previous efforts on the chart, going as high as No. 31 with Steel Human in 2020. Before the release of Mr. Crawford, NoCap had accumulated 1.48 billion on-demand official streams with his catalog of songs in the U.S., according to Luminate. The Steel Human album accounted for 332 million of those streams.

Closing out the new top 10 on the Billboard 200 are Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (7-9 with 29,000 equivalent album units; down 4%) and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (6-10 with nearly 29,000; down 5%).

