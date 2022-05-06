Future Scores First No. 1 In Australia With ‘I Never Liked You’

Future is on top in the land Down Under as I Never Liked You (Sony), his ninth studio album, debuts at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart.

I Never Liked You is the Atlanta rapper’s first leader in Australia, and his second Top 10 entry after What a Time to Be Alive peaked at No. 4 in September 2015. Its predecessor, 2020’s High Off Life, reached No. 15.

Another veteran act enjoying a best-ever chart position this week is Rammstein, whose Zeit (Universal) bows at No. 3. It’s the fourth Top 10 entry for the German industrial outfit, eclipsing the No. 5 best for their eponymously-titled album from 2019.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, families are turning to Adele for the perfect gift. Adele’s most recent album 30 (Columbia/Sony) flies 34-5 on the chart dated May 9, 2022, while 25 soars 47-25 (XL/Inertia) and 21 (XL/Inertia) reenters at No. 35.

There’s a strong gain for The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (Republic/Universal), which sprints 36-8 following its release on vinyl for the first time. Dawn FM led the all-titles tally for three non-consecutives weeks in January and February of this year. It’s the best-selling album on wax during the latest chart cycle.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Harry Styles locks up a third non-consecutive week at No. 1 with “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), while Lizzo has the week’s top debut with “About Damn Time” (Atlantic/Warner), new at No. 12.

Also making a strong first impression on the chart is Future’s I Never Liked You single “Wait For U,” which bows at No. 15, while Justin Bieber’s “Honest” (Def Jam/Universal) featuring Don Toliver starts at No. 28.