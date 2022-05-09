Future Sends All 16 Songs From ‘I Never Liked You’ Onto Billboard Hot 100

Future attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Future charts all 16 from the standard edition of his new album I Never Liked You on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated May 14).

The set soars in atop the Billboard 200 with 222,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, the biggest one-week total for an album this year. The LP earns Future his eighth leader on the list.

On the Hot 100, the album’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, leads Future’s haul as it blasts in at No. 1.

Explore Explore Future See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Here’s a recap of Future’s entries on the latest Hot 100 (all debuts except where noted). Overall, he charts 18 titles; the songs at Nos. 68 and 76 are not from the new set.

Rank, Title

No. 1, “Wait for U,” feat. Drake & Tems

No. 4, “Puffin on Zootiez”

No. 8, “712PM”

No. 10, “I’m Dat N***a”

No. 11, “I’m on One,” feat. Drake

No. 12, “Love You Better”

No. 15, “Keep It Burnin,” feat. Ye

No. 20, “Massaging Me”

No. 24, “For a Nut,” feat. Gunna & Young Thug

No. 26, “Chickens,” feat. EST Gee

No. 29, “Gold Stacks”

No. 39, “Voodoo,” feat. Kodak Black

No. 45, “We Jus Wanna Get High”

No. 46, “Holy Ghost”

No. 58, “Back to the Basics”

No. 60, “The Way Things Going”

No. 68, “Pushin P,” with Gunna & feat. Young Thug (down from No. 53; peaked at No. 7)

No. 76, “Me or Sum,” with Nardo Wick & Lil Baby (down from No. 66; peaked at No. 58)

Future logs the highest one-week title count on the Hot 100 since Taylor Swift placed 26 on the Nov. 27, 2021, tally concurrent with the Billboard 200 chart-topping arrival of Red (Taylor’s Version). Drake holds the record for the most concurrent Hot 100 entries: 27, on the July 14, 2018, chart, when Scorpion launched atop the Billboard 200.

This week’s 16 debuts on the Hot 100 up Future’s career total to 149 entries, the fifth-most after Drake (262), Glee Cast (207), Lil Wayne (180) and Taylor Swift (166). Ye ranks sixth with 138. Drake adds two new entries from I Never Liked You – “Wait for U” and “I’m on One” – while Ye is likewise featured on “Keep It Burnin.”

Future also pushes his career totals to nine Hot 100 top 10s and 45 top 40 hits.

All charts dated May 14 will update tomorrow (May 10) on Billboard.com.