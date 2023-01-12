Double Win for Fuerza Regida: The Band’s 2 New Albums Debut in Top 10 on Latin Albums Chart

Fuerza Regida kicks off the year with a double win, scoring two top 10s on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart: Pa Que Hablen and Sigan Hablando debut at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, on the Jan. 14-dated ranking. The Mexican corridos group becomes the first act to have two projects bow in the top 10 in the same chart week since 2016.

“We worked on every track like if it was a single,” Jesús Ortiz Paz, the act’s lead singer, who goes by JOP, tells Billboard. “We spent more than 24 hours on each track, we worked on it with our heart and that is something that I remember a lot.”

Both Pa Que Hablen and Sigan Hablando were released Dec. 30 through Street Mob/Rancho Humilde/Sony Music Latin. While the former was announced on social networks, the latter was dropped unexpectedly right after. Both albums comprise 13 tracks and a collection of collaborators.

“We thought 26 songs in one album was a bit much,” JOP adds. “We picked up the phone and called Jimmy, our manager, who suggested we should split them. We were kind of iffy about it, but thought there was too much fire in one album, so decided to do two. Then, we came up with the name of the second album, and now they’re both charting on Top Latin Albums. Let’s go!”

Most of both sets’ opening sums derive from streaming equivalent album units, starting with Pa Que Hablen, which debuts at No. 5 with 10,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5, according to Luminate. That equates to 13.61 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs.

Meanwhile, Sigan Hablando at No. 6 logged 9,000 equivalent album units, equating to 13.2 million on-demand official streams in its first week.

The San Bernardino, Calif. — by way of Michoacán, Mexico — band formed in 2015. Band members include lead singer JOP, Khrystian Ramos on six-string guitar, José García on tuba, Samuel Jaimez on requinto and Moisés López on tololoche.

The quintet becomes the first act to notch two top 10 debuts on Top Latin Albums in the same chart week since Vicente Fernández achieved the feat with the live sets Un Azteca En El Azteca, Volumen 2 and Un Azteca En El Azteca, Volumen 1, which debuted at Nos. 5 and 9, respectively, in 2016. Fuerza Regida is the first act to have two concurrent top 10 debuts with new studio albums since Larry Hernández in 2012.

Two Top 10 Debuts

Notably, only seven acts have debuted two or more projects in the top 10 concurrently since Top Latin Albums launched in 1993: Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Intocable, Alejandro Fernández, Wisin & Yandel, Larry Hernández, Vicente Fernández and Fuerza Regida. Here’s a look at their double achievements:

Date, Debut Position, Title, Artist, Debut

May 10, 1997, No. 5, Tucanes De Plata, Los Tucanes de Tijuana

May 10, 1997, No. 8, Tucanes De Oro, Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Dec. 2, 2000, No. 6, Corridos De Primera Plana, Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Dec. 2, 2000, No. 8, Me Gusta Vivir De Noche, Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 1, 2003, No. 1, La Historia (CD), Intocable

March 1, 2003, No. 5, La Historia (CD/DVD), Intocable

Dec. 26, 2009, No. 2, Dos Mundos: Evolución, Alejandro Fernández

Dec. 26, 2009, No. 10, Dos Mundos, Alejandro Fernández

Dec. 26, 20093, No. 3, Dos Mundos: Tradición, Alejandro Fernández

Oct. 9, 2010, No. 5, La Revolución: Live: Volume One, Wisin & Yandel

Oct. 9, 2010, No. 6, La Revolución: Live: Volume Two, Wisin & Yandel

Nov. 17, 2012, No. 3, Capaz de Todo, Larry Hernández

Nov. 17, 2012, No. 6, Larryvolucion, Larry Hernández

Oct. 1, 2016, No. 5, Un Azteca En El Azteca, Volumen 2, Vicente Fernández

Oct. 1, 2016, No. 9, Un Azteca En El Azteca, Volumen 1, Vicente Fernández

Seven Titles on Hot Latin Songs

In the songs’ realm, as Fuerza Regida’s Pa Que Hablen arrives, two of the set’s cuts debut on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart: “Igualito a Mi Papá,” with Peso Pluma, at No. 45 and “Mi Vecindario” at No. 49. In total, the group places seven simultaneous songs on the airplay-, digital sales-, and streams-blended tally. Plus, “Bebe Dame,” with Grupo Frontera, from Sigan Hablando takes home the Greatest Gainer/Sales & Streaming honors of the week (jumps 5-3). Here’s the list:

No. 3, “Bebe Dame,” with Grupo Frontera (from Sigan Hablando)

No. 19, “Billete Grande,” with Edgardo Nuñez (from Pa Que Hablen)

No. 21, “Ch y La Pizza,” with Natanael Cano (from Pa Que Hablen)

No. 27, “911 (En Vivo),” with Grupo Frontera

No. 34, ‘Se Acabó,” with Lenin Ramirez & Banda Renovación

No. 45, “Igualito a Mi Apa,” with Peso Pluma (debut from Pa Que Hablen)

No. 49, “Mi Vecindario” (debut from Pa Que Hablen)

“The songs we connect with the most are ‘Mi Vecindario’ and ‘Francotirador’ because they talk about real stuff, about me, about the whole clique, stuff about the hood,” JOP adds.

As both albums launch in the top tier on Top Latin Albums, Fuerza Regida adds a career fourth top 10 there.